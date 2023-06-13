Last-gasp White goal secures Irish league return for Coagh

Coagh United 1

Oxford Sunnyside 0

HAGAN Park exploded in celebration when Sam White knocked home Ryan McMenemy’s late, late corner to earn Coagh United a 1-0 win over Oxford Sunnyside on Monday night and with it a place in the Premier Intermediate League for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

Both sides had previously lost in the promotion play-offs to Rathfriland Rangers, who had already earned their place in the Irish League, so there was plenty at stake when they played off in a winner takes all battle and nerves were evident from the off.

And with the game deadlocked past the 90 minute mark those nerves for both sides were only heightened and when Coagh won a 92nd minute corner it was seen as the last throw of the dice in a bid to avoid extra-time.

Up went goalkeeper, Willie Hassin, who had earlier made a vital save, to add an extra body in the Oxford box and he rose for McMenemy’s expertly delivered flag kick which was flicked on by Danny McKinless for White to divert home, cueing scenes of jubilation in the home dugout and in the packed Hagan Park stands.

“When the goal went in it was unbelievable, the place just erupted!,” beamed Coagh boss, Mervyn Pattison.

“It was a tight tense affair, a hard fought battle for both sides and we knew one goal would probably be enough and thankfully we snatched it right at the last.

“The boys dug in and did really, really well and I’m really, really proud of them. I’m really pleased for them, for all their hard work over the year.”

Full story and more photographs in Monday’s Tyrone Herald.