This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Late Donaghy goal seals U20 title for Na Doiri Oga

  • 9 May 2023
Late Donaghy goal seals U20 title for Na Doiri Oga
The victorious Na Doiri Oga Under-20 team.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 9 May 2023
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY