Late goal seals extra time victory for Ardboe

Coalisland Fianna 0-11

Ardboe 1-14

By Alan Rodgers

ARDBOE’s quest for a first Tyrone county title for 25 years remains firmly on course thanks to a blitz of scores when it mattered most.

A great goal from Oran Mulgrew in the final period of extra time made all the difference. But they were already dominating proceedings here, and recorded a victory which will leave them in bouyant mood for a last four clash against Errigal Ciaran in two weeks’ time.

The confidence of the loughshore side during the closing stages was in stark contrast to their initial troubles in this tie.

Plunkett Park has regularly provided the backdrop to Coalisland victories in recent years. They won their first round game at the venue against Greencastle, and the momentum from that game was certainly evident during the opening stages of this last eight clash.

The Fianna made an immediate mark, despite playing against the wind. Bailey Leonard set the tone when he raced through to score, before Tiarnan Quinn converted a free. With Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Cormac O’Hagan to the fore, they looked capable of forging further ahead.

Ardboe, in contrast, struggled in that first quarter, despite working hard to try and settle things. Conall Devlin opened the scoring for them, and Kyle Coney combined with Shay McGuigan to fire over a great long range point.

But the Rossas needed more, and went even further behind subsequently. Three points in quick success from Coalisland saw them grab the initiative. Their attacking movement was causing problems, and this was highlighted when Sean L Corr, Tiarnan Quinn and Corr again left them 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Now was the time for action from Ardboe, and, to their credit, they responded in emphatic fashion to finally make good use of the strong wind. Michael O’Neill and Michael Cassidy dominated in defence and at midfield, while up front, Shay McGuigan, Kyle Coney and David Mulgrew began to make their presence felt.

Their challenge was transformed as a result. They hit four points in the closing stages of that first half to overturn the Fianna lead, and go in at the break ahead. But it was the nature of their efforts during that brief spell which gave them encouragement for the resumption.

Kyle Coney scored a great point from play and another courtesy of a free. Some good pressure saw them turnover possession, as David Mulgrew fired over to bring them level at 0-5 each, before Shay McGuigan’s point left them leading by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Ardboe maintained their strong performance at the start of the second half as well, and extended their lead within minutes. Shay McGuigan got them going, before Michael Cassidy combined with David Mulgrew to fire over impressively. By the end of that third quarter, they were enjoying a double scores advantage, after first Shay McGuigan and then Kyle Coney had converted frees.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for them. Keeper Conall Quinn had to be on his toes to prevent Paddy McNeice from snatching a goal as Michael McKernan, Cormac O’Hagan, Peter Herron and Bailey Leonard upped the tempo.

Four points in quick succession brought the Fianna right back into contention and set up a grandstand finish. Tiarnan Quinn, Cormac O’Hagan, Peter Herron and then Sea L Corr all scored to reduced the defiict down to the narrowest of margins.

That was the time and the opportunity for either team to grab the initiative. Michael McKernan forged his way through to score brilliantly, but they were, again, behind when Shay McGuigan responded for the loughshore side.

However, with normal time almost gone, up stepped Tiarnan Quinn for the equaliser from a free to ensure extra time.

Extra time often provides a clear-cut victor. This game proved to be no different, although all the indications for most of those 20 minutes pointed towards a closely contested finale.

There were just two points in the first period, with Ardboe gettng both. Mattie Bell and Kyle Coney fired over to leave them 0-13 to 0-11 ahead. But all that changed in a flash, as they suddenly and emphatically sealed the victory.

A great move forward from them culminated in Oran Mulgrew hitting the net from close range. Then, as Coalisland’s challenge fell apart with the red card dismissals of Michael McKernan and Niall Devlin, Eugene Teague made doubly sure of their semi-final place courtesy of a 1-14 to 0-11 victory.

The Scorers

Ardboe

Kyle Coney 0-5 (3f), Oran Mulgrew 1-1, Shay McGuigan 0-4 (2f), Conall Devlin 0-1, Michael Cassidy 0-1, Matthew Bell 0-1, Eugene Teague 0-1.

Coalisland

Tiarnan Quinn 0-4 (3f), Sean L Corr 0-3 (1f), Cormac O’Hagan 0-1, Peter Herron 0-1, Michael McKernan 0-1, Bailey Leonard 0-1.

The Teams

Coalisland

Fintan Coney, Jack Fee, Padraig Hampsey, Louis O’Neill, Michael McKernan, Niall Devlin, Cormac O’Hagan, Ruairi McHugh, Bailey Leonard, Tiarnan Quinn, Peter Herron, Stephen McNally, Patrick McNeice, Sean L Corr.

Subs – Niall Kerr for C Lyons (37), Plunkett Kane for St McNally (43), Ruairi Campbell for P McNeice (52), Mark Hamilton for L O’Neill.

Ardboe

Conall Quinn, Jack Martin, Oisin Devlin, Aidan Duffy, Shea O’Hare, Michael Cassidy, Conan Devlin, Michael O’Neill, Conall Devlin, Cormac Devlin, Eugene Og Teague, Shea Quinn, Oran Mulgrew, David Mulgrew, Shay McGuigan.

Subs – Shay Quinn for J Martin (49), Matthew Bell for E Teague (53), Jordan Bell for S McGuigan (61), Shay McGuigan for K Coney (65), Eugene Og Teague for M Cassidy (66).

Referee – Kieran Eannetta