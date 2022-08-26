Late penalty consigns Swifts to third defeat

DEAN Shiels feels Dungannon’s first points are not far away after they came within four minutes of holding Glentoran on Tuesday night.

The Swifts produced a gutsy performance – but were frustrated by Jay Donnelly’s controversial late penalty.

Shiels, who felt the decision was wrong, said he could take pride in his players’ efforts.

Despite losing their first three games, he feels it is only a matter of time before their luck starts to turn.

“The points are coming – they are definitely coming, we just need to get some continuity in our side,” he said.

“We’ve had to change the back line again today, in terms of the forward line, we haven’t got players fully fit.

“We’ve so many players that aren’t ready fitness-wise … we’ve got players there that just need time.

“We need time to find a winning formula, we need time to get Ryan Mayse and Darragh McBrien and Garry Breen back, and we’ll be fine.”

The game was decided by that controversial penalty in the 86th minute.

A cross came in from the right and James Singleton headed it on to Donnelly, who went down under a challenge from Ethan McGee.

It looked harsh – TV replays confirmed as much – and McGee’s stunned reaction told its own story.

Shiels felt it was a cruel blow – and claims bad decisions are costing his side.

“I thought the lads gave everything – they gave so much – and for a penalty that is not a penalty to go against us … it’s so disappointing,” he added.

“We are nearly finished the complaint about Saturday’s two penalty decisions – the two penalties we should have had at home to Ballymena – and then we come here tonight and we get done with a penalty when the lad has clearly played the ball.”

He added: “These mistakes from referees are costing us time and time again, and the season is only three weeks in.

“It is disappointing, but I don’t know what gets done about it.”

This game had also started with penalty controversy, when referee Declan Hassan awarded – then reversed – a penalty to Glentoran.

Bobby Burns found Ruaidhri Donnelly, who played a one-two with Shay McCartan and was tripped by Dean Curry. Hassan pointed to the spot, but was summoned by his assistant. After a lengthy discussion, the decision was overturned, with Donnelly judged to have been offside from McCartan’s return pass.

Dungannon went close in the 29th minute as McGee’s diagonal ball was headed by Rhyss Campbell towards Joe McCready, who caught it well but his shot was always rising.

McCready drove another shot across goal, before Knowles’ free-kick was headed out to Ben Gallagher, whose volley was straight at goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

McCarey had been involved in a flashpoint after he was clattered by Swifts full-back Michael Ruddy. McCarey reacted angrily and, when calm was restored, both players were booked.

The best chance of the half fell to Glentoran two minutes before the break as Jay Donnelly took Marcus Kane’s pass and crossed to Ruaidhri Donnelly, but Declan Dunne pulled off a brilliant one-handed save to turn his shot over.

In the second half, Dunne blocked from Jay Donnelly after McCartan’s clever free-kick caught the home defence napping.

That aside, Dungannon dug in, restricting the Glens’ chances.

In a rare Swifts attack, Campbell drifted inside and played in sub Ruairi McDonald, who went down, but the referee waved him up.

Having introduced Alistair Roy and Sean Murray, Glens boss Mick McDermott played his final hand, bringing on Daniel Purkis with six minutes to go.

And a minute later the Glens finally broke through, with Donnelly’s late penalty shattering the Swifts’ resistance. Dungannon almost snatched a point with the final kick, deep into stoppage time, with McCarney denying James Convie.