Late penalty goal seals Div 2 title for Gortin

Moy 1-7 Gortin 2-4

AN AMAZINGLY dramatic finish saw Gortin clinch promotion to senior ranks for 2025 with a brilliant last gasp penalty goal in what was one of the most memorable finishes ever to a Tyrone All-County League season.

It was all looking very bleak for the St Patrick’s deep in added time against the Moy yesterday. They were two behind, and the word coming through was that Moortown’s victory was set to seal them a quick return to Division One.

But there was one final twist in the tail. A final attack saw Liam Og Mossey being fouled. Up stepped Odhran Brolly with the penalty kick which he dispatched confidently and decisively to seal them the title.

Moy equalised with the final attack, and moments later the long whistle from All-Ireland final referee, Sean Hurson, sparked the start of memorable celebrations and the culmination of a season in which they displayed admirable consistency.

Just as throughout their 2024 league campaign, this game saw Gortin’s fortunes ebb and glow. A very strong wind advantage aided them during the first half of this crucial away clash for the club. They sought a good start as a result and really things could hardly have started more positively for them.

Only three minutes had elapsed when a poor clearance from the home side went straight to full-forward Sean Og McAleer. Sensing his opportunity, he made no mistake with a confident lob of the fastly retreating goalkeeper to give the St Patrick’s a dream start.

Moments later points in quick succession looked to have consolidated that advantage. It was the goalscorer who made the most of an offensive mark to fire over. He then put them 1-2 to no score ahead with a well-taken score after a pass from Ruairi Keenan.

All looked to be going in favour of the visitors at this stage. But for some reason the calm approach which had characterised their early efforts disappeared as the Moy suddenly found their form. Despite playing against that strong wind, they made most of the running as the tie entered the second quarter.

Sean Cavanagh led by example for them, as Jamie and Ryan Coleman and Ryan Conroy all worked hard. Moy’s efforts were focused on retaining possession, all in the hope of making hay with the wind on the resumption.

Good work from the veteran former Tyrone star saw him place Ryan Coleman. He raced through the centre before hitting a low and hard shot to the bottom corner. Three minutes later, there was only the minimum between the teams when Jamie Coleman fired over a free.

As the conditions worsened, both teams worked hard to try and gain a foothold. Gortin hit their opponents regularly on the counter-attack, but a series of rushed shots undermined their efforts. By half-time they had hit five wides.

In contrast, it was Moy who gained in confidence.

It often happens that the team playing against the wind does better, and that’s definitely how it appeared here. But Gortin’s Liam Og Mossey edged them ahead on a score of 1-3 to 1-1 at half-time to leave everything to play for on the resumption.

Moy emerged for the second half determined to make their mark. A better placing in the promotion play-offs was their aim, and the veteran 42 year-old former Tyrone star, Sean Cavanagh, led by example by turning back the clock in fine fashion.

He, alongside Jamie and Ryan Coleman and Declan Conroy inspired the Tir Na nOg. Sean Cavanagh hit a great point after a trademark dummy to leave the score 1-3 to 1-2. Declan Conroy equalised for them entering the final quarter, and they looked capable of maintaining that dominance.

In contrast, Gortin’s best efforts seemed to fall short. Their frustrations were clear as attack after attack against the wind and rain resulted in possession being intercepted.

By the closing stages, Declan Conroy edged them 1-4 to 1-3 ahead. He added another soon after as Sean Cavanagh also fired over to leave them 1-6 to 1-3 ahead. Gortin’s promotion dream looked over at this stage.

Even Odhran Brolly’s point didn’t really raise their hopes. Shot after shot for goal was blocked, and you could see the energy drain from them as the tie drifted into added time.

Then came the last gasp finale. Gortin intercepted a Moy attack, and the ball fell to Liam Og Mossey. He was brought down, the penalty was awarded and, as Moy protested, Odhran Brolly stepped up and dispatched the ball to the net.

From being on the verge of another year in Division Two, Gortin were now ahead and the point from this game was enough to seal them that vital top placing on the table.

The Scorers

Moy

Ryan Coleman 1-1, Declan Conroy 0-3, Sean Cavanagh 0-2 (1f), Jamie Coleman 0-1 (1f).

Gortin

Sean Og McAleer 1-2 (1 OM), Odhran Brolly 1-1 (1-0 pen), Liam Og Mossey 0-1 (1f)