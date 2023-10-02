Late penalty goal sends Fintona into Junior Final

Fintona 1-10 Aghaloo 0-11

ICE-COOL Conor McGillion kept his nerve and composure to convert a penalty goal in the last minute to send a delirious Fintona team and support to their first Junior County Final in almost twenty years on Friday night at O’Neills Healy Park.

His strike to the top right hand corner of Neil McKenna’s net handed the Pearses their first lead of the contest at the most opportune moment and an injury time free by Aaron McCarney moments later copper-fastened that first Championship decider for them since 2004.

Advertisement

Such a scenario seemed highly improbable in the run-up to half-time. With Fintona accumulating eight wides, a much more clinical and assured Aghaloo team were able to build up a 0-7 to 0-1 cushion and appeared well set to land a second successive appearance in the Final.

The McGlone brothers, together with Conor Mullen, and Niall McElroy played some crisp and purposeful football as the O’Neills eased away, but Fintona are a different beast these days.

Battening down the hatches they stormed back into contention, the energy and hunger of the likes of Caolan Donnelly, Peter McGlinn and Jared Brogan testing the resolve and stamina of their opponents.

For all that though they still trailed by two points as the match ticked past the 59 minute mark, but when McCarney was fouled by sub Mark McCormack inside the large square, the moment of truth arrived for Fintona and McGillion delivered.

There was a clear sign of nerves in the Fintona fold in the first quarter, as Aghaloo jumped into an early three point lead. Eoin Ward swung over the opener, Niall McElroy converted a close range free, and Tiarnan Donnelly split the posts with a ‘mark’. Precise kick-passing inside proved a fruitful ploy for Aghaloo during this early phase of the contest.

Eugene McCarroll stormed up the middle to belatedly get Fintona off and running in the 16th minute, his effort clipping the inside of the post, but their errant shooting was stymieing their prospects.

The momentum was firmly with Aghaloo and unlike their opponents their finishing prowess could not be faulted. Padraig McGeary, Jody McGlone, Tiarnan Donnelly and Conor Mullen underlined their swagger as they split the posts with real authority to cap some polished build-up work.

Advertisement

And even when Caolan Donnelly did puncture the defence at the other end Conor Mullen was on hand with a super block to divert the ball behind for a ’45’.

However there were signs in the run-up to the interval that Fintona had settled to their task and three points in succession via McCarney (two frees) and the hard-working Donnelly left them three in arrears-0-7 to 0-4- at the turnaround.

The early second half action was somewhat scrappy though it took an acrobatic stop from Fintona netminder Cathal Gillespie to push aside Jody McGlone’s screamer, while at the other end McGillion, under pressure, was blown up for over-carrying after rounding the keeper.

A pointed ‘mark’ from sub Thomas McGrath and fine Aidan Donnelly effort reduced the gap to the bare minimum, and that was still the case when Ruairi McGlone and McCarney (free) traded scores.

Another McCarney free put Fintona back on a level footing but Aghaloo shifted through the gears again, as Niall Henderson, McElroy and Ruairi McGlone showed fine perseverance to find the range.

Despite a thunderous effort from midfielder Peter McGlinn Fintona looked like they would come up short again, but on this occasion the fates smiled on them

THE SCORERS

Fintona

Aaron McCarney (0-5,5f), Conor McGillion (1-0), Caolan Donnelly, Peter McGlinn, Aidan Donnelly, Eugene McCarroll (0-1 each), Thomas McGrath (0-1,m)

Aghaloo

Ruairi McGlone (0-2), Niall McElroy (0-2,1f), Tiarnan Donnelly (0-2,1m), Padraig McGeary, Conor Mullen, Niall Henderson, Jody McGlone, Eoin Ward (0-1 each)

THE TEAMS

Fintona

Cathal Gillespie, Conor McGowan, Mark McGlinn, Jared Brogan, Caolan Donnelly, Niall Murray, Pauric Kelly, Conor McGoldrick, Peter McGlinn, Aidan Donnelly, Eugene McCarroll, Liam Maguire, Oran Hughes, Conor McGillion, Aaron McCarney. Subs used: Marius Monaghan for C McGowan (h-time), Thomas McGrath for L Maguire (h-time), Conor Watson for O Hughes (56), Paul Martin for P Kelly (60)

Aghaloo

Neil McKenna, Darragh Muldoon, Padraig McGeary, Conor Mullen, Oliver Sherry, Ruairi McGlone, Stewart Douglas, Jody McGlone, Enda McGarrity, James O’Hara, Gary O’Gorman, Eoin Ward, Niall McElroy, Niall Henderson, Tiarnan Donnelly. Subs used: Mark McCormack for P McGeary (42mins), Gerard Daly for G O’Gorman (58)

Referee: Paul Gallagher (Castlederg)