ACL DIVISION TWO- WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

GORTIN remained top of the table and unbeaten but they had to pull out all the stops to overcome Clogher at home on Wednesday night.

The Eire Ogs led at the break thanks to a Fergal McKenna goal and points from Rory McElroy and Mark Bogue, Liam Og Mossey with Gortin’s goal and Sean McKenna among the points.

Mossey took his personal haul to 1-9 with Sean Og McAleer firing in a goal but McKenna scored another two majors with Ryan McCaughey finding the net as well to leave it all square before Fiachra McNulty won it with a late point.

Moy made home advantage count against Greencastle with Declan Conroy, Matthew Laverty and Ryan Conroy getting their goals and Ryan Coleman three points. Sean Warnock got the Greencastle goal with Chrissy Gillen, Mark Carson and Ryan Gumley providing points.

Stewartstown produced a fine display to take the spoils from their trip to Beragh. Shea O’Neill and Dan Lowe got the Harps goals with Shea Burke, Lowe and Conor Quinn getting points. Callum Corrigan and Ben McSorley got the Beragh goals with Conor Owens landing 0-9 for them.

Niall McCarney converted a last gasp free to earn Drumragh a valuable point at home to Kildress. Eoin Montgomery, Tommy Murphy, Shane Devine and McCarney all weighed in with points for the home side while Corey Holland getting the only goal of the game for the Wolfe Tones with Shea Murphy, Pauric Lagan and Shea Quinn featuring among their points.

Derrylaughan took the points when Finona were the visitors to the Loughshore. Tomas Carney once again top scored for the Kevin Barrys with seven points to his name with Colm O’Hagan, Brian Kennedy, Shane Scullion and Stephen McGrath also on target. Peter McGlinn, Aaron McCarney, Pauric Kelly and Connor McGoldrick all registered for the Pearses.