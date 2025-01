LIGHTNING struck twice for Peter Og McCartan as he followed up a magnificent winning point in the Ulster Club Final a few weeks ago with an equally important equalising score right at the end of normal time in Errigal’s All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday.

He was once again the right player in the perfect place to fire over what was to prove a championship-saving score. Errigal were on the verge of losing when up popped Peter Og to send a classic clash into added time. From there, the Tyrone and Ulster champions pressed on to a famous victory.

Several thousand fans from the club will now be embarking on the familiar trip to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Final. But this time it’s not Tyrone that they’ll be watching, but the team aiming to become the first from the county to win the elusive Andy Merrigan Cup.

For Peter Og, though, the most important fact was that his score had brought the teams level, and provided the platform for them to press on in extra time and achieve historic progress.

“It’s unreal to be in the All-Ireland Final. The game was a really tough battle because Crokes (Dr Crokes) kept coming at us and the game could have gone either way at the end,” he said.

“But thankfully things went our way and we got the win. Our bodies are sore now. Here, this is going to be a massive week for us. But we’ll just have to get recovered and ready with the tight turnaround. We’ll definitely be looking forward to it.”

He recalled, too, the circumstances which saw him grasp that equalising point right at the end of normal time, and just as Dr Crokes were aiming to clear outfield in anticipation of the imminent final whistle.

“I just found myself in the right space again and took the shot,” added Peter Og.

“It went over. I don’t know how it went over again, but it did and I’m delighted that it did.”

With that score and the 20 minutes of drama that followed before Errigal’s place in the All-Ireland Final was confirmed, the stage is now set for the decider next weekend in Croke Park against the Dublin and Leinster champions, Cuala.

It will be an occasion and a game that will be awaited with eager anticipation by all in Errigal, and obviously including the players who will aim to make their mark by winning the title.

That game will be a long way removed from their first game of the Tyrone championship in September against Pomeroy.

“The Tyrone championship is so tough to win and if you get through it then it’s some feeling even to win. We’ve gone on a great journey here. The team has kept winning, it hasn’t looked pretty at times on the eyes, but we’ve kept getting over the line and we’re now looking forward to the All-Ireland Final,” he said.

“This is going to be a special week for everyone and a massive week for the club. There will be some buzz about the town and we’re just over the moon to be in an All-Ireland Final.”

Now the task facing them is to go on and make history by becoming the first Tyrone to win the Andy Merrigan Cup.

Who knows what will happen, but you can bank on Peter Og being at the centre of the action in this most important of games for the club.