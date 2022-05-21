Local crews set to tackle Tyrone stages today

THE third round of the Northern Ireland Rally Championship will take place today in Tyrone.

Hosted by Derry-based Maiden City Motor Club, the Eakin Bros Brian James Trailers Stages will see a host of stages held around Donemana, Burndennett, Artigarvan and Claudy, where the service will be based.

Over what is described by organisers as a ‘compact’ route, the first closed road event in Northern Ireland this year will see Desi Henry, Callum Devine and Dromore’s Cathan McDourt start as the favourites, but there is no shortage of local interest beyond McCourt with Victoria Bridge’s Jason Mitchell the next highest seeded local at nine, with Donemana’s Sean Devine in 11th.

Omagh’s Ryan Loughran is seeded 14th in his MkII Ford Escort, just ahead of Strabane’s Niall Devine, while Donaghmore’s Adrian Hetherington heads up the east Tyrone field in 17th, just ahead of Galbally’s Barry Morris, who is set for another run in his new R5 Ford Fiesta.

Another driver with local knowledge will be Donemana’s Paul Britton, who will have Peter Ward on the notes and they are seeded 26th, just ahead of a host of other Tyrone crews, including Anthony Cairns, Niall McGonigle, Ian Dickson, Seamus Morris, Paidi Hamill and Gary Cairns.

Dungannon’s Donnelly’s Terry and Gareth will also be in action in their Skoda S2000, as will Omagh’s Alan Smyth in his Mk II Ford Escort, as will Galbally’s Darren Hamill and Martin Harte.

Strabane’s Aidan Caldwell will continue his return to the sport in his R5 Ford Feista seeded 44th, one place ahead of Castlederg’s Andrew Bustard, while Conor Gillespie, Gareth Deazley and Bob Riddles complete the top 50 of the well supported event.

The local interest doesn’t end there, with Derek Gurney in his Ford Sierra Cosworth, Ryan Caldwell, Andrew Gillespie, Seamus Goodfellow, Jack Cairns, Darragh Cairns, Raymond Gurney, Kevin Quinn, fresh from his outing at Drift Masters and Mark Moore all in action and capable of mounting a class title charge.

Anyone interested in marshalling on the day is asked to contact Maiden City Motor Club through Facebook or their website.