TWO local kart drivers are set to dazzle under the Kirkistown lights this weekend during the first ever NI Winter Cup event, which is being arranged to not only give racing stars of the future the chance to shine in the dark, but to raise much needed funds for the NI Hospice.

Already, the event has raised £ 10,000 for the very worthy cause and with a large number of spectators expected throughout the two days of action, organisers hope that sum will grow significantly.

The NI Winter Cup will get underway on Friday with practice and qualifying for Saturday’s races, which will be battled out in eight classes of karts from Bambino right up to the Gearbox 125s.

Advertisement

And two Tyrone drivers are expected to be at the sharp end of the Inter class action which will see Ulster champion, Maghery’s Max Colbert, and NI champion, Charlie Condy, resume their on-track rivalry, which has delivered a season of sensational battles.

And for those keen to get a taste of something new there will be the opportunity to test their skills in the new ground-breaking MightE bambino kart, which features the latest EV technology for karts.

During the event, there will be an arrive and drive for those with a bambino kart rolling chassis and an equipped driver. They just have to enter and turn up. The team from MightE will fit the power unit and lend it to those interested for the event for FREE. The only cost will be the entry fee which is going direct to the NI Hospice.

“If your child is over six, but doesn’t have a race license – we’ve got that covered too!,” an event spokesperson explained.

“A Motorsport UK official will be at the track on Friday morning to conduct ARKS testing, which you can be a part of. Once your child’s test is signed off you can race at this event under the results and apply for your 2024 race licence at a later date!

“This really is a fantastic opportunity to sample this new technology and the way forward for Bambino Karting, but don’t hang about due to demand for its products MightE only has 5-6 units available and we’re working on a first come, first served basis.”

For more information, visit the NI Winter Cup’s Facebook page.