Tyrone will be seeking a new football manager as Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have stepped down from their positions.

The pair took charge of the Red Hand County in 2021, replacing the outgoing Mickey Harte.

In their first year in charge, they led Tyrone to the counties fourth All-Ireland title, beating Mayo in the final.

However, results in the championship in subsequent years weren’t as strong and they bowed out this season with a preliminary quarter-final defeat to Roscommon.

Tyrone retained their top tier status for the four years Dooher and Logan were in charge. The duo also led Tyrone to an Ulster title in 2021 and a All-Ireland u21 title in 2015 before guiding the county to the Sam Maguire.

Tyrone County GAA Chair Martin Sludden said in a statement, “They’ve simply made wonderful history for us, time and again, in place after place, and in so many ways.

“Always with style, class, dignity and honour. And, very remarkably in the world we’re now in, always as total volunteers to the Tyrone GAA cause.”

County Secretary Michael Kerr also added, “Brian’s and Feargal’s contributions to Tyrone GAA are just monumental. Too often we focus on ‘What’ people achieve. But in the broader picture the ‘How’ and the ‘Why’ are probably more important.”

“Brian and Feargal have delivered the supreme prizes for Tyrone. But they’ve always done that in the right way.

“And never more so than in the COVID throes, when they unapologetically prioritised the well-being of our players and then dealt so well with the serious impacts of the virus on our panel.”

Sludden continued, “But Brian and Feargal, along with their backrooms, have left us in a very good position. And we’ve also been blessed with the constant influences and support of Mary, Eileen, and the Dooher and Logan families throughout everything.”

“They too have played their very important parts. Family is central to what we’re about. That too can’t be forgotten.

“Brian and Feargal will remain very important parts of the Tyrone GAA fabric. Men like that don’t go away. They’ll continue to inspire and achieve right across our County and far beyond.”