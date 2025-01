FORMER Tyrone footballer John Lynch is excited to see who grabs their chance to impress in Saturday evening’s Division One opener against Derry at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

It’s the first competitive outing under new manager Malachy O’Rourke, and there’s every possibility that he fields a somewhat unfamiliar looking line-up between new additions and the unavailability of a number of key players.

Errigal Ciaran stars Darragh and Ruairi Canavan will sit out the match as they’re following return-to-play protocols having shipped heavy knocks in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Cuala, while it’s likely that the other Errigal Ciaran members of the Tyrone squad will also be rested after their memorable 10-game run to the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

2021 All-Ireland winning captain Padraig Hampsey had surgery on his shoulder before Christmas and is set for a spell on the sidelines, while there’s the fresh inclusion of familiar faces who had opted out of the intercounty set-up in recent years.

Lynch said: “The Errigal Ciaran lads will be out and if it was up to me, I’d keep them in reserve for the rest of the league.

“When you look at the likes of Darragh [Canavan], this time last year he was starring for Ulster University in the Sigerson, he was named Player of the Tournament, and he’s been playing matches at the top level ever since. So to me he’s a lad who needs a break.

“ Last year the Glen lads were brought straight back in the week after winning the All-Ireland, and I know hindsight is a wonderful thing but you have to say it did seem to affect them in the long-run.

“ There’s an abundance of good players on the Tyrone team, the likes of Mark Bradley, Rory Brennan, and Richie Donnelly who are back.

“On Saturday Malachy O’Rourke will want to see which members of his squad will excel in these high-level games, so I think he’ll want to test his squad and select some of those big names who are thankfully back in with Tyrone.”

Lynch isn’t particularly worried about whether Tyrone will get off to a winning start, believing that the important thing is that the O’Rourke’s team produces a promising performance that will bode well for the rest of the season.

Tyrone have lost the bulk of their recent meetings against the Oak Leafers, including last year’s Division One encounter at Celtic Park, but the hope among supporters is that 2025 will mark a revival of the county’s fortunes at senior intercounty level.

“I think Derry boss Paddy Tally will be really intent on winning the match, as a famous man once said, they haven’t gone away through now. Paddy should settle Derry down after a bad 2024, he’ll have them organised and in good condition.

“Malachy would be happy to win the game but I don’t think he’ll be too worried if they lose. It should be a spicy enough game given the fact it’s a game against Derry in Omagh and hopefully we play well and give the supporters something to be excited about again.”