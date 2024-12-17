MacRory Cup holders Omagh beat Bessbrook after extra-time

Omagh CBS 1-13 St Paul’s Bessbrook 1-9

(after extra-time)

DREAMS of a ‘three-peat’ were preserved but only just on Friday afternoon as holders Omagh CBS progressed into the quarter-finals of the Ulster Schools MacRory Cup having been forced to dig deep by St Paul’s Bessbrook in Augher.

The Brothers greater physicality and strength in depth eventually told in extra-time but having hit three times as many wides as their opponents (12-4) and also dropping at least half-a-dozen other attempts short, having bossed territorial proceedings, they will feel they could have won more comfortably.

As it is it appeared they would pay an expensive price for their wastefulness when midfielder Daithi O’Callaghan bundled home a go-ahead goal for the Armagh boys in the 58th minute, only for super sub Peter Colton to rescue Omagh with a brilliant leveller deep into injury time.

Colton-who hit four excellent points-along with the likes of Oisin McCreanor, Brian Gallagher, Thomas Meehan and Adrian McGurren, carried the fight for the CBS throughout and in extra time they really imposed themselves on proceedings, the latter sticking away the all important goal to effectively seal their progress.

It was McGurren who slipped over a brace of early frees to get Omagh up and running, before Owen Griffiths capped some fluent approach play with a neat finish. One early blow for the CBS however was the loss of talented half back Michael McNamee to injury.

With Tiarnan Loughran off target with a goal opportunity, Omagh sought to press home their superiority, but St Paul’s gradually settled and by the 21st minute they had drawn level, courtesy of points from Tiarnan Brown, Fergal Boylan (free) and Shea Loughran (mark).

Fearghal McGurren found himself a pocket of space to turn and convert to ease the CBS in front again, while half-back Sean McCann also hoisted a fine effort over the black spot.

However by the interval St Paul’s had restored parity at five points apiece with Kian Rigley landing a mark and Boylan splitting the posts impressively from the right wing.

There was a greater urgency and intensity to Omagh’s play on the restart but with little end product. They fell behind for the first time to a Rigley pointed free but the hard-working Thomas Meehan tucked over a point, displaying fine perseverance to swoop on a loose ball, and then Peter Colton announced his arrival with two brilliant strikes.

With St Paul’s Finn Toal trading scores with Adrian McGurren (free) Omagh held a 0-9 to 0-7 cushion, but the match was turned on its head by that O’Callaghan goal, after half-back Adam Reavey sent a ball in from deep for St Paul’s.

Omagh though maintained their composure and Colton stepped up with the equaliser, though right at the death O’Callaghan struck the post with the last kick which would have sent the CBS out. (Full-time Omagh 0-10 St Paul’s 1-7)

Omagh made the most of this reprieve with subs Diarmuid Martin and Colton again registering at the start of extra time, and while Jarlath O’Neill replied at the other end, Bessbrook were dealt a hammer blow at the end of the first period. Great hustling by Omagh resulted in a turnover with Mark Kennedy transferring possession to McGurren and he beat keeper Ciaran McCann low to his right.

Omagh’s Conan Hegarty slipped over a mark in the second period, with Ronan Martin on target for St Paul’s but the holders had done enough.

Scorers

Omagh CBS: Adrian McGurren (1-3,3f), Peter Colton (0-4), Owen Griffiths, Fearghal McGurren, Sean McCann, Thomas Meehan, Diarmuid Martin (0-1 each), Conan Hegarty (0-1,m)

St Paul’s Bessbrook: Daithi O’Callaghan (1-0), Fergal Boylan (0-2,1f), Kian Rigley (0-2,1f,1m), Finn Toal, Jarlath O’Neill, Tiarnan Brown, Ronan Martin (0-1 each), Shea Loughran (0-1,m),

Teams

Omagh CBS: Oisin Watson, Jack Gartland, Oisin McCreanor, Owen Griffiths, Michael McNamee, Brian Gallagher, Sean McCann, Enda Donaghy, Thomas Meehan, Harley Patton, Fearghal McGurren, Mark Kennedy, Conan Hegarty, Adrian McGurren, Tiarnan Loughran. Subs used: Shae Gallagher for M McNamee (10mins), Padraig Goodman for H Patton (38), Peter Colton for T Loughran (38), Diarmuid Martin for F McGurren (52), Eugene Colton for T Meehan (75)

St Paul’s Bessbrook: Ciaran McCann, Gavin O’Rourke, David Crilly, Tomas Fox, Eoghan McKeever, Donal Coffey, Adam Reavey, Daithi O’Callaghan, Eoin Kane, Tiarnan Brown, Fergal Boylan, Finn Toal, Ronan Martin, Kian Rigley, Shea Loughran. Subs used: Subs used: Jarlath O’Neill for R Martin (40mins), Oisin Cunningham for F Toal (56)

Referee: E Murphy (Cavan)