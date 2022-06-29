Maguire set for top job with UK Athletics

STEPHEN Maguire will become technical director of UK Athletics in the Autumn.

Since the news broke just two weeks ago about Christian Malcolm departing as head coach less than two years after taking on the job, Maguire’s name was immediately top of the list of potential candidates to take up the newly created role of technical director from September and UK Athletics announced the Strabane man’s new role this morning.

Maguire is highly regarded in the world of athletics because of his sterling work with the likes of Paralympics star, Jason Smyth and subsequently for the success he helped the UK’s sprinters achieve since 2014 when he was appointed ‘head of power’.

However, he was surprisingly overlooked for the post of UK Athletics head coach in 2020 when his then assistant in the ‘power’ division, Malcolm, was appointed instead, but after a regime change that has seen then chief executive Jo Coates and former performance director Sara Symington leave their positions, Maguire’s arrival will signal the beginning of a new regime.

A statement on the UKA website said as follows: ‘The appointment will see Maguire assume leadership responsibility for oversight of the World Class Performance programme and be responsible for ensuring the new direction including increasing levels of support and engagement with athletes as UKA moves towards Paris and Los Angeles in 2024 and 2028 respectively.

‘He is re-joining UKA after a gap of almost two years where he headed up sprints and relays and will commence his new role in September.