Maguire set for top job with UK Athletics

STEPHEN Maguire will become technical director of UK Athletics in the Autumn.
Since the news broke just two weeks ago about Christian Malcolm departing as head coach less than two years after taking on the job, Maguire’s name was immediately top of the list of potential candidates to take up the newly created role of technical director from September and UK Athletics announced the Strabane man’s new role this morning.
Maguire is highly regarded in the world of athletics because of his sterling work with the likes of Paralympics star, Jason Smyth and subsequently for the success he helped the UK’s sprinters achieve since 2014 when he was appointed ‘head of power’.
However, he was surprisingly overlooked for the post of UK Athletics head coach in 2020 when his then assistant in the ‘power’ division, Malcolm, was appointed instead, but after a regime change that has seen then chief executive Jo Coates and former performance director Sara Symington leave their positions, Maguire’s arrival will signal the beginning of a new regime.
A statement on the UKA website said as follows: ‘The appointment will see Maguire assume leadership responsibility for oversight of the World Class Performance programme and be responsible for ensuring the new direction including increasing levels of support and engagement with athletes as UKA moves towards Paris and Los Angeles in 2024 and 2028 respectively.
‘He is re-joining UKA after a gap of almost two years where he headed up sprints and relays and will commence his new role in September.
‘Mark Munro, interim CEO for UKA said: “We are pleased to be able to make this announcement today confirming this key position that is vital for the support of athletes and personal coaches.“The appointment of the Technical Director role is one we are delighted with and feel gives us the best person to lead the programme towards Paris and Los Angeles. We were mindful of ensuring we could make progress as soon as this summer’s championships concluded, and it is a significant boost for the World Class Programme that we can confirm his appointment now ahead of a September start.
“Stephen brings great experience and an excellent track record within high performance athletics. It is another piece in the jigsaw as we continue to prioritise more effective support to athletes and coaches on the World Class Performance programme.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)