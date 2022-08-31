Major upgrade planned for picturesque GAA ground

ONE of the most picturesque GAA venues in the county is to be re-developed as part of an investment estimated to be worth over £100,000.

Nestled in the shadow of Bessy Bell, the former grounds of Dregish St Patrick’s GAA have been for many years an attractive venue for visiting teams.

Originally opened more than 40 years ago, the ground was often difficult to locate for teams travelling from different parts of the county.

When many other grounds underwent extensive refurbishments, the pitch and surrounds remained a relic of a less pressurised era for gaelic games.

Now, though, that could be all about to change. The ground is now under the auspices of the Naomh Eoghan club.

Formed following an amalgamation of Dregish and Newtownstewart, Tyrone’s newest club has been making impressive strides at underage and adult level, where they are in Division Two.

Planning permission for a new spectator stand and perimeter fencing has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council for Fr McCrory Park.

The plan is to construct a new spectator stand, amenity building, turnstiles and perimeter fencing, as well as providing a car park at the site.

Naomh Eoghan are currently providing GAA activities for people in the Newtownstewart, Dregish, Drumlegagh, Victoria Bridge, Spamount and Erganagh areas.

Naomh Eoghan’s second pitch at Newtownstewart already has a spectator stand, perimeter fencing along with a dressing-room and clubrooms complex.

Planners on Derry City and Strabane council will now decide whether or not to give the green light to the application which was officially lodged last month.