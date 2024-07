TYRONE Masters rounded off their group stage campaign with a convincing victory over Cavan on Saturday, running out 4-16 to 0-8 victors on the day.

The Red Hands now await the outcome of next weekend’s games to find out who is next in their quest to qualify for the semi-finals of the Dr Mick Loftus Cup.

Having fallen short against high-flying Dublin last month, Tyrone have bounced back in style with resounding victories over Down and Cavan in recent weeks.

Their game against the Breffni boys was a largely one-sided contest from start to finish. Tyrone surged into a three-point lead with scores from Mark Donnelly, Leo Meenan and Michael Anderson.

Further points from Donnelly, Meenan, Barry Daly and captain Conor Gormley left the Red Hands in a comfortable position, but the highlight of the first half came when Meenan unleashed an unstoppable shot to the top-corner of the Cavan net.

The reigning All-Ireland champions led by a virtually insurmountable eleven points at the break, and they pressed home their advantage with scores from Donnelly (a goal), Martin McGrath and Kelly.

Barry Daly weighed in with a well-taken goal while Niall Gormley scored a couple of trademark points. Tyrone got their fourth on the final goal of the game when Dónal McAnallen was fouled in the box and Gormley made no mistake from the spot.

Cavan battled to the very end and got a few late consolations scores, while Proinsias O’Kane also got his name on the scoresheet before the referee called time on a strong all-round team performance from the Red Hands.