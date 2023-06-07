Mayse looking forward to ‘new challenge and fresh start’ at Ports

RYAN Mayse said his decision to join Lough 41 Championship side Portadown was based on the fact that he needed a new challenge.

A few eyebrows were raised on Tuesday evening when the Dungannon Swifts skipper put pen to paper for the Ports, days after helping his team secure their Premiership status with a play-off victory over Annagh United.

However Portadown boss Niall Currie has been a long-time admirer of the attacking midfielder and has attempted to sign the Newtown man on previous occasions.

Currie had declared an interest in Mayse during the January transfer window and on Tuesday evening he eventually got his man.

Mayse is looking forward to “a fresh start” in trying to help Portadown get back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

“Leaving Dungannon Swifts wasn’t an easy decision or one I took lightly, a club I am very close to, but I feel at my age now and after a long tough season last year I need a new challenge and a fresh start,” he said.

“After talking to Niall and hearing his plans for the club and the club’s ambitions I am delighted to sign for Portadown. Portadown are a massive club with a massive fan base and I look forward to helping the team push for promotion and get back to where the club belongs, in the Premiership.”

Ports boss Currie believes he has signed a player who can make a real difference.

“Ryan is a player I’ve nearly signed on two or three occasions now and we’re over the moon to get him on board,” said Currie.

“He had options to stay in the Premiership but chose our project because, like us all, he realises he can fulfil the rest of his career at this club.

“He’s another leader we’ve got into our changing room and I know our supporters will be over the moon to get him, simply put he has that bit of class and is a match winner.”

Mayse has signed a one-year deal with an option of a one-year extension.