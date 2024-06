FORMER player Kevin McAleer has been appointed the new manager of Tummery Athletic.

McAleer takes over from Ryan Hanna, who during his time at Crawford’s Lane guided the Dromore side to a hat-trick of Mercer League titles. The defender joined Tummery in 2019 and was instrumental in helping Athletic to much of that silverware.

In confirming McAleer’s appointment, a Tummery spokesman said, “We are thrilled to announce Kevin ‘Maxi’ McAleer as the manager of our first team. Kevin, a dedicated player since joining the club in 2019, played an integral role in securing silverware as a player with Mercer League and Mulhern Cup success.

“Maxi had already embarked on his coach education journey as a player and will transition into management with ease. He will be assisted by Aidy McCaffrey as part of his backroom team and we wish both all the very best in this next chapter of the club.”

Like McAleer, McCaffrey is an experienced campaigner, and, following last month’s Mulhern Cup triumph, he announced that the 2023-24 season would be his last.

