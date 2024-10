DURING last week’s Regions’ Cup qualifying tournament in Switzerland, NI Western boss Harry McConkey set a new record for the number of games managed in the history of the UEFA competition.

The previous record of 46 games belonged to former Republic of Ireland manager Gerry Smith but on Sunday McConkey took charge of his 47th game when NI Western side faced Georgian opponents Football Small Bridge.

McConkey had no idea he was about to break the record until he was informed prior to the final game.

“I didn’t know anything about it until I was told during an interview,” said McConkey.

“The interviewer asked me did I know that if I took charge of the team against Georgia I would break the record of managing the most games in the history of the Regions Cup.

“Gerry Smith had done 20 years and I’ll soon have done 20 as well.

“I never told the players before the game but I let them know when it was all over.

“I suppose it’s because of our system; if the East go I manage them, if the West go I manage them.

“It’s a big honour to manage your country and for someone to tell you you have broken a record it’s just lovely to hear, but, it means nothing more than that.”

The NI Western side rounded off their campaign by defeating the Georgians 1-0.