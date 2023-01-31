McCrory is hoping for an ‘improved performance’

AFTER winning his first fight in three years when accounting for ‘El Matrix’ Cesar Cantu by unanimous decision in Brooklyn Masonic Temple in mid-September, Feargal McCrory is targeting a better performance in the Showboat on Atlantic City’s famous Boardwalk on February 11th.

At present, McCrory’s next opponent is unknown, but that doesn’t bother the Coalisland man, who believes he can still achieve ‘great things’ in the sport despite missing out on some of the prime years of his career because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With those issues largely behind us all, McCrory is keen to make hay while the sun shines and while he admits to not being at his best against Cantu, he feels he can take another step forward next month when he can shake the remaining ring rust from his system.

“Fight tempo is always a lot different to sparring, so it was nice to get back into the ring [against Cantu], he acknowledged.

“I was obviously nowhere near happy with my performance but when you’ve been out of the ring for three years it’s inevitable that ring rust is going to be there.

“But we got that one out of the way, got the win and we move forward and the aim now is to just improve on the last performance.

“That’s the main goal because if I perform, the result takes care of itself.”

Regardless who his opponent will be next month, McCrory is expecting a ‘big improvement’ from himself, especially after several weeks immersed in a full-time training camp in New York as he continues to work towards turning his dreams into reality.

“I do expect big improvements because I’m flying out to New York again [on Tuesday of last week] where the quality of sparring out there is a different level.

“It’s just all boxing out there, eat it, sleep it, repeat. That’s all it is and I’m looking forward to it, to get into the full-time camp,” he explained.

“I’m confident and I’m confident of achieving something special in the sport.

“What that is, if it’s great fights in Maddison Square Garden or World titles, I don’t know, but hopefully both. But one step at a time.”