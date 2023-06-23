McCurry recalled to starting line-up for Donegal game

TYRONE have named their team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final clash against Donegal in Ballybofey.
There is only one change with Darren McCurry returning to the starting line-up after sitting out last weekend’s clash against Westmeath. He’s named in place of Aidan Clarke, the young Omagh lad who made his championship debut against Westmeath.
Elsewhere it’s as you were on the starting 15 while 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane has been named on the subs bench for the first time since Tyrone’s Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat to Monaghan at the outset of their campaign.
Tyrone team to face Donegal:
Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler, Joe Oguz, Ruairi Canavan, Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Darragh Canavan
Subs: Lorcan Quinn, Frank Burns, Aidan Clarke, Niall Devlin, Richard Dnonelly, Nathan McCarron, Kieran McGeary, Michael McGleenan, Cathal McShane, Seanie O’Donnell, Niall Sludden
