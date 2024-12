HAVING spent the best part of two years sidelined through injury, Robbie McDaid returned to first team action with Linfield on Saturday.

Omagh man McDaid came on as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory over Glenavon at Windsor Park.

That result took the Blues 13 points clear at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership.

McDaid was an unused replacement in the previous two games and the striker’s appearance on Saturday will be a welcome sight for all Blues supporters in a week when they learned that Joel Cooper could be set to join Coleraine at the end of the season.

Against Glenavon the loudest cheer of the afternoon was reserved for McDaid when he took to the pitch for the first time in 672 days 13 minutes from time.

The forward has been through a torrid time with injuries, initially with an ACL in February 2023, and then a further Achilles injury on his comeback last December.

McDaid admitted the last two years had been tough.

“It was probably the most nervous I have been coming onto a football pitch,” said the 28-year-old.

“It was surreal, it’s been tough. It’s been a long journey. The next part of it is to get match fit and help the boys when I can.

“It was a tough game to come into but it was a good three points at the end.

“The last two years have been horrendous both professionally and personally.

“You get flashbacks of days gone by, the lonely days, the tough days but just to be able to get back out onto the pitch and help the boys in there that have helped me the whole way through this was great.

“Without that changing room, the staff, the board, the club and the fans I genuinely don’t know where I would be.

“It’s been a tough old road, and, yeah, that was great today.”

Next up for McDaid and Linfield is the Boxing Day derby against Glentoran at the Oval.

The Glens have already beaten the Blues three times this season and McDaid said the Linfield players would be out to set the record straight against his former club.

“It’ll be difficult there is no doubt about that,” continued the Omagh man.

“It’s never easier and coming off the back of three poor results for ourselves we have to go there now and prove a point and hopefully send the fans home happy.

“We are under no illusions, it will be very difficult.

“But we are coming off a little bit of a good run so hopefully we can keep that going and get three points on Boxing Day.