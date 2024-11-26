McGinley proud of Errigal character against Clann men

ULSTER Club glory for the third time in their history is now firmly within reach for Errigal Ciaran after a most dramatic victory on Sunday at Pairc Esler earned them a golden opportunity to emulate the stars of the past in capturing the provincial title.

There was drama as the Dunmoyle-based side came from behind to defeat the Armagh champions, Clann Eireann. Ruairi Canavan’s accuracy proved decisive as Errigal earned a 0-14 to 1-10 victory before an attendance of 4000 at Newry.

Now they’ve two weeks to prepare for the undoubted challenge of Kilcoo. The Down champions won the All-Ireland in 2021 and served notice of their intentions with a massive demolition of Scotstown in the semi-final on Saturday night.

Advertisement

But the Tyrone champions will be confident in their ability to make a big mark in the final. The confidence gained from this win over Clann Eireann should stand to them, and the team manager, Enda McGinley was clear about what this success means to the management team and supporters.

“We know football is brilliant when you’re playing well and winning and the real test is when you’re playing poorly and that was our test here,” he said.

“The most important and the only thing that counts is getting over the line and I’m just immensely proud of the character that the boys showed in that second half. There have been good teams before us in Errigal, but it has been 22 years since we’ve been at this stage.

“To come from the Preliminary round in Ulster and to come through the Tyrone Championship is a huge thing for them to take. There’s no point in going through that amount of work and then being happy with runners-up medals.

“We know the challenge that is ahead of us now against Kilcoo.”

A penalty goal gave Clann Eireann the initiative and they led by three in the early stages of the second half. However, the dismissal of influential midfielder, Tiernan Kelly, undermined the challenge of the Armagh champions and the O’Neill Cup holders grabbed the initiative subsequently.

While it remained close until the final whistle, Errigal’s superiority gradually came to the fore. In particular, their defence was outstanding, and the score taking of Ruairi Canavan was exemplary in that second half.

“The sending off was a huge turning point obviously and gave us a bit of a foothold in the game. The points before half-time were critical too, but we had to settle down and eventually we started to take care of possession better which was critical,” he added.

Advertisement

“It was a day for Clann Eireann that nothing went for them and we have to be realistic about that. Our defence was excellent as ever this year and they were under pressure for long periods. We’re in the final and we can sort things out.

“Ruairi Canavan was superb today and all credit to him because there have been times this year when he has shown huge character and it has been tough. This year there have been various players taking scores and I thought both Ruairi and Darragh were excellent today.

“In terms of the adversity that we had to face, this was a massive game for us. This is a semi-final win and Kilcoo showed the level that we have to get to. That’s a brilliant challenge. They are a hell of a problem and it’s a great problem to have to face.

“We’ve got two weeks now to prepare for them and we will talk a lot to the players about the history. This group has been working exceptionally hard for the past number of years and they will know that they’re up against a huge opponent.

“ But sometimes when you’re playing a special opponent like Kilcoo it can bring out the best in you and that’s what we’ll be hoping happens. We’re not wanting to put any weight on their shoulders, but there’s just a sense of opportunity and what a privilege it is to be still training and having the opportunity to go and win something now near December.”

The final against the Down champions is expected to take place in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Sunday December 8th.