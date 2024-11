LETTEKENNY AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn produced a superb performance to retain her National Marathon Championship title during the Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

After winning the crown for the first time last year, the 44-year-old mother of two said she wanted to go back-to-back and she’s delighted to have achieved that aim.

However, the Tullamore native, who lives in Strabane, admits a hat-trick may not be on the cards.

“I said last year I’d be back because I wanted to bring this cup back to Strabane again for one more year,” she explained.

“I went in with that mindset that I wanted it for one more year but as much as I knew that’s what I wanted, I knew I would have a hell of a fight but I was ready for it, I brought my gloves!

“But this year when I finished and I was asked if I’d be back for third time lucky, I said ‘I don’t know, I’m content now’. And that’s the truth, I mightn’t even do Dublin again next year, I might not do a marathon (at all next year).

“I don’t think I want to put myself out there emotionally to go again. I’m 45 in February and I think I need to chill a bit.”

McGlynn lived up to the pressure of the favourite’s tag in the women’s race, clocking 2:34:05 to claim back-to-back Irish titles.

She went through halfway in 1:16:07 and held her pace well over the latter half to finish sixth behind podium finishers Asmirach Nega (2:24:13), Sorome Negash (2:24:45), and Grete Dukale (2:28:29).

Aoife Kilgallon of Sligo AC ran a huge race to cross in 2:35:56 for the national silver, keeping McGlynn on her toes for just over half of the 26.2 miles, while Kerry’s Grace Lynch of Dundrum South Dublin AC crossed in 2:36:09 for bronze.

It was a tough battle over the first 14 miles of the event and McGlynn, who ‘milked’ the closing stages, was aware that even after Kilgallon started to fade the race was far from won, especially with a niggling hamstring.

“I had company with Aoife for 14 miles, she was stuck to my shoulder!,” Ann-Marie acknowledged.

“She ran my race, my numbers. I said I’d go through half way in 76 minutes and 12 seconds and I went through in 76 minutes and seven seconds.

“I was running my race and she was on my shoulder, which definitely wasn’t her plan.

“As the miles went on, her breathing was getting heavier so I knew it wouldn’t be much longer but I didn’t want to do anything stupid at that point because it was just a little over half distance, it was too early [to celebrate] and I thought I’ll wait until 20 miles, which is where the race really begins in a marathon.

“Anything can happen over 26 miles and my hamstring was kind of cramping a bit at 20 miles but this wasn’t my first rodeo and I knew I had to be patient so I decided to milk it over the last 5K.

“I was soaking it up because the supporters in Dublin are second to none and the boy on the bike asked me if I’d be back next year and I said ‘I don’t know’ so he said ‘enjoy this one’ and that’s what I did.”