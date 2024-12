TREV and Ann-Marie McGlynn have undertaken the task of relaunching Strabane Athletic Club.

The husband and wife team, who are enjoying hugely successful careers as athletes and coaches, have decided the time is right for the club, which has been in the doldrums over the last decade or two, to be reborn.

The club, which once produced champions at a regular rate, has been in a state of hibernation for almost 20 years, with the name only being kept alive by its annual appearance at events over that time.

But the McGlynn’s, who are both qualified coaches, feel it’s time for Strabane Athletic Club, which was formed in 1945, to rise from its slumber and they believe they have the ‘knowledge and experience’ to make that happen.

“We want to develop athletics in Strabane to get it as good as it was in its heyday because it was one of the best clubs in Ireland,” Trev enthused.

“We had a serious amount of All-Ireland champions, international athletes, just a lot of great athletes and coaches.

“And now, me and Ann-Marie have had great success in our own athletics careers – I’ve been an Irish team captain, Ann-Marie’s been an Irish team captain, we’ve both competed all over the world and have a vast amount of experience and knowledge between us.”

The duo are keen to pass their expertise onto all in the local area who is keen to get involved in competitive athletics, from kids to veterans, covering all the bases – sprints, short, middle and long distances, as well as field events.

“A lot of parents have been asking both myself and Ann-Marie over the last number of years if we could get something back operating in Strabane again, to get kids racing and to get adults back involved,” Trev explained.

“We’re going to really focus on kids from 9-10 years up, we’re going to cater for adults, 5K, 10K, half-marathons and marathons, and we’d like to develop an athletics masters team for track and field.

“We’re looking to give people the opportunity to run for their home town and in the surrounding counties to make Strabane a great club again.”

Strabane Athletic Club is affiliated with Athletics NI and times and dates for registration and training sessions will be announced in due course.