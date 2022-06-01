McGowan appointed new Pat’s manager

FORMER Finn Harps player Shaun McGowan has been appointed the new manager of St Pat’s.

McGowan played more than 250 times for Harps and twice helped them gain promotion to the Airtricity League.

He has also played for a number of others clubs including the Castlederg-based Pat’s on two separate occasions.

Advertisement

McGowan succeeds Paddy Lynch and he’s relishing to the challenge ahead.

“I had two spells as a player briefly with Barrowfield and St Pats and won promotion both times,” said the new man.

“There is a lot of potential in the team and I’m looking to follow on from Paddy Lynch’s good work from last year.

“My target is promotion and myself and the club will be doing everything possible to achieve that. I have huge respect for Seamus Coyle and Tommy Lynch which made this decision to join the club an easy one.

“There is a flood of talent already at the club through the youth system and current squad but we will be looking to add experience and extra names to that already promising group.

“I’m looking forward to the first game of the season and there is a lot of work to be done starting soon.”

McGowan, nicknamed Wizzy, brings a wealth of experience to the north Tyrone outfit.

Advertisement

As a manager he took charge of the Ulster under-18s in the last two interprovintional tournaments, finishing joint top on both occasions, and he also managed underage teams for Ballybofey and Finn Valley Ladies. McGowan’s arrival at Pat’s will be viewed as a real coup and among those welcoming the new man is his predecessor Lynch.

“I played with him before and he was a great player. We know what’s needed if we want the club to go in the right direction; I think he is the man to do that,” said Lynch.