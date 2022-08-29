This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

McKenna heading back to Aussie Rules

  • 29 August 2022
McKenna heading back to Aussie Rules
Conor McKenna of Tyrone celebrates after his side's victory in the Ulster Semi-Final against Donegal in 2021.
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 29 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

All-Ireland ref Hurson honoured to represent club and county Three teams sit joint top of Division One Gortin keeping up promotion push in Golden Jubilee Season Sigerons Ladies clinch Junior B League title

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY