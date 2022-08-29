McKenna heading back to Aussie Rules

TYRONE will again have to make do without the services of Conor McKenna in 2023 following his decision to resume his Aussie Rules career Down Under.

The 27-year old enjoyed a successful period playing for Essendon in the AFL when he initially headed to Australia as a teenager.

He eventually returned home in 2020 and formed part of the Tyrone team, under the management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, which collected the All-Ireland Senior crown the following season.

McKenna’s defining impact during that run to glory was the two goals he scored in the AISF extra time victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

Like the rest of his county colleagues McKenna endured a much more frustrating 2022 campaign and was sent-off in the closing stages of the two Ulster Championship matches against Fermanagh and Derry.

It is understood that McKenna last week informed the County managers and playing squad of his decision to again swap Gaelic Football for Aussie Rules.

Yesterday (Sunday) he was part of the successful Eglish team which confirmed their promotion to senior football in 2023 when they sealed the ACL Division Two title and he is also likely to be a pivotal figure in their upcoming Intermediate Championship campaign.

The next time he will be seen in the white shirt of Tyrone however is shrouded in doubt right now.