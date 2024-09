TYRONE man Conor McKenna joins an exclusive club of players to win both an All-Ireland and an AFL Premiership after Brisbane Lions overcame Sydney Swans in the grand final at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The only other man to match this impressive achievement was Kerry man Tadhg Kennelly who won he first Irish man to win an AFL Premiership medal in 2005, after playing all 26 games for the Sydney Swans that year.

McKenna was a star performer for the Tyrone Minor team that reached the All-Ireland Minor Championship final in 2013.

He was subsequently signed by Australia Rules club Essendon, with whom he played until late 2020, whereupon he returned home to Ireland and joined the ranks of the Tyrone footballers.

McKenna made an immediate impression, scoring three goals across his first two league games for Tyrone before they bowed out of the championship against Donegal in November 2020.

McKenna played a hugely significant role the following year as Tyrone marched to their fourth ever All-Ireland SFC title, scoring two goals in a memorable semi-final victory over Kerry before assisting Darren McCurry for a crucial goal against Mayo in the final.

McKenna stayed with Tyrone for another season before it emerged that he returned to the AFL to embark on a new adventure in Brisbane Lions.

The Eglish man was part of the Brisbane Lions team that lost last year’s final before they made amends this morning with a one-sided victory over Sydney Swans.