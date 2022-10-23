McNamee warms up for trip to Florida with Paris podium

STRABANE’S Gavin McNamee warmed up for his forthcoming trip to Florida and his debut at the Official Strongman Games, World’s Strongest Man under-90kg event where he hopes to claim at least a top 10 finish, with a podium in Paris at the World Ultimate Strongman Championship.

Having finished sixth overall at Ireland’s Strongest Man with a hamstring injury during the summer, McNamee has been steadily regaining full fitness in September and October so he is in tip-top shape.

And the work he has been doing behind the scenes seems to be paying off as he followed a victory in Newtownards, where he went in with the sole intention of testing his leg, with a third placed finish in Paris last weekend to leave him brimming with confidence ahead of Florida in a few weeks time.

“I was really happy with my performance and buzzing to be able to keep up with a few world class athletes,” he beamed.

“The event in Paris included a few of the top boys in the world and I wanted to see how I’d fair out against them so it’s definitely boosted my confidence for OSG with events probably suiting me a lot more so I’m excited now to mix it with the best of the best and see where I stand!”

In Paris, he competed in five events, completing a 360kg deadlift, winning the 130kg farmers, earned a top six finish with a 110kg log press, came second in the medley and completed the stone to shoulder with the 120kg option to take the bronze medal in his weight category. And having come through that gruelling day with no ill-effects to his leg, McNamee is now looking forward to three days of effort in America where he has to excel during two events on each of the first two days to qualify for the final in his weight division which will see the top 10 battle for the world title.

“If I qualify for the final on the third day, I think the events will suit me and I don’t think I’d be finishing last!,” he said confidently.

“But it’s going to be the heaviest competition I’ve ever done. The first two days, everyone does them and there are about 60 or 70 people in each weight category and then the top 10 battle it out for the podium. The goal for Paris was the podium and the goal for World Strongest Man is to make the final day, which would be an achievement in itself.”