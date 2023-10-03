Meenagh joins backroom team at Down

CIARAN Meenagh has joined the backroom team of Conor Laverty’s Down Senior Footballers, it has emerged this evening.

Meenagh had been involved with Derry since 2018, originally in a coaching capacity before stepping into the management position vacated by Rory Gallagher in the lead-in to this year’s Ulster final.

Subsequent to their impressive showing against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final, Meenagh ruled himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis.

Advertisement

However, the Loughmacrory native is set to stay in the intercounty scene as it was confirmed this evening by the Down County Board that Meenagh will link in with the Down Senior footballers, who are led on the line by Conor Laverty.