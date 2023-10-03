Meenagh joins backroom team at Down

CIARAN Meenagh has joined the backroom team of Conor Laverty’s Down Senior Footballers, it has emerged this evening.
Meenagh had been involved with Derry since 2018, originally in a coaching capacity before stepping into the management position vacated by Rory Gallagher in the lead-in to this year’s Ulster final.
Subsequent to their impressive showing against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final, Meenagh ruled himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis.
However, the Loughmacrory native is set to stay in the intercounty scene as it was confirmed this evening by the Down County Board that Meenagh will link in with the Down Senior footballers, who are led on the line by Conor Laverty.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)