CONOR Meyler made his first competitive start of the season when he featured for Omagh in their reserve league match on Friday night.

The 2021 All-Star recipient was making a tentative return to action after a long lay off of over eight months.

Meyler lined out at corner forward for St Enda’s and contributed to their win on the scoreboard.

Conor McMahon, part of the St Enda’s senior management set-up this season under Owen Devine, was pleased to see the County man line out again for his club.

“We are delighted that he eased himself back into competitive action. It was a step forward in his rehab to see him back into action again,” confirmed McMahon whose older brother Joe is a key member of the Tyrone backroom team.

Meyler has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation with Tyrone, and while a reapperance in the County jersey in 2024 is something of a long shot, Conor McMahon said it was a timely boost for both club and county.

“ Knowing Conor and after tonight if he feels okay and there’s no issues he will want to return as soon as possible. We all know that’s him, this was an important test for him, the club and Tyrone.”

Meyler’s last outing was in the Club Championship loss against Ardboe last September when he scored a cracking second half goal after coming on as substitute.

Meanwhile Omagh Seniors secured their second league victory of the season last Friday, Ben Groogan’s goal helping them to edge past Edendork at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

Conor McMahon stated that for a team in transition it was important to get points on the board early in the campaign.

“ We need all the points we can get. It’s about ensuring your place in senior football after all and for us it was great to get a win again after the loss to Pomeroy.

“ Edendork are a good side and came here on the back of two wins. You want to put in a performance on your own patch but we had a fair bit to do there and despite the win I’d say we have a lot more to do,” added the St Enda’s coach who also applauded his side’s determination.

“ It’s important to bed in the younger players but the more experienced boys are key. It’s a balancing act but we did improve this week, we have to keep that going.”

The St Enda’s face the challenge of Coalisland this week and Conor admitted it will be another tough task.

“It’s always tough against the Fianna. They have some good players and we have had some great big battles against them over the years . I would expect nothing different this weekend.” outlined McMahon.