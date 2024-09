Omagh 2-9 Dungannon 0-5

THE stranglehold on U14 hurling competitions by Dungannon and Eire Og over the past few decades was halted – temporarily at least – this year when Omagh won their first Grade 1 Hurling title in thirty-three years after defeating former champions Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh in the Tyrone league final last Saturday in Ballinamullan.

Having raced through the preliminary stages of the league unbeaten, the St. Enda’s team were favourites to take the title away from Tyrone’s ‘big two’ for the first time since 1991 when they last won the title.

Advertisement

In Saturday’s decider, the young Omagh boys were always in control but in a nervous first half, they failed to make their dominance count and only led by a point at half time, 0-4 to 0-3.

Although they hit the net early in the second half with a goal from Matt Gallagher, Omagh had to play the remainder of the game with fourteen players, but inspired by captain Conor O’Reilly, midfielder Seth McGirr and full forward Gallagher they showed some exceptional touches to pick off critical scores.

A second goal late in the game from Micheál McMahon proved to be the icing on the cake as they ran out worthy winners by 2-9 to 0-5.

Omagh have in recent years competed at different stages in Grade 2 hurling, but the club’s diligence in developing the game over the past number of years has clearly paid off with a team that has shown great hurling touches throughout the League and Championship

They now have the opportunity to secure the league and championship double for 2024 when they meet Naomh Colum Cille in the Championship final on Tuesday evening next in Garvaghey. Although the club have won Grade 2 Feile titles over the past few years, they again have to go back as far as 1991 for their last Grade 1 Championship (Feile) title – an occasion when current team coach Kevin Cunningham was a player.

Omagh Team

Ronan O’Neill, Sean Cunningham, Conall McCaffrey, Jamie McCrossan, Cathal Tinney, Sean Kearney, Micheal McMahon (1-0), Seth McGirr (0-1), James McGarvey, Mark Murphy, Conor O’Reilly (0-4), Pearse Clarke (0-1), Jarlath Cunningham (0-1), Matt Gallagher (1-1), Keelan Cunningham. Subs – Daithi McGinn, Francis Tierney (0-1), Darragh Kelly, Myles Og McCann, Dan Donnelly, Eoghan Whoriskey, Jamie Butler, Daniel Harbinson, Conan Daly, Matthew Gavin, Shea Glackin, Nathan Woodhead, Eolann McManamin.