NAOMH Treasa claimed a resounding victory in Saturday’s All-Ireland Junior B Camogie Championship semi-final over Annacurra of Wicklow on a scoreline of 3-7 to 0-4.

The final scoreline tells its own story as the Dungannon-based side booked their spot in the All-Ireland showdown in a fortnight’s time, where they will take on Glasgow side Ceann Creig, with the venue to be determined.

Naomh Treasa laid the platform for victory in the first half of Saturday’s last-four encounter at Kinnegad in Westmeath, surging into a 2-5 to 0-2 lead at half-time, a commanding cushion which they never looked like relinquishing.

Among those to stand out on the day were Bronagh Barker, Aine McNulty, Roisin McErlean, Cora McGrath and Beth Jones but on the whole it was a strong team performance from start to finish.

Annacurra got the opening score of the game from the influential midfielder Sarah Doyle but Naomh Treasa struck back with a Roisin McErlean goal and from that point onwards they never trailed.

Naomh Treasa compounded their advantage with further points from McErlean, Cara Little and Beth Jones, while Eimear Colton made an impressive save down the other end of the pitch.

They got their second goal of the contest near half-time through Cara Little and with nine points between the teams at the interval, it was a long way back indeed for Annacurra.

Annacurra’s Sarah Doyle tapped over a couple of frees early in the second-half but Naomh Treasa’s defence continued to hold firm as the game wore on.

Scores were proving harder to come by but Naomh Treasa made their move for home when Roisin McErlean scored 1-2 without reply to set the seal on a deserved 3-7 to 0-4 victory.

Now Naomh Treasa will look to claim their second All-Ireland championship in five seasons, having won the delayed 2020 All-Ireland title in the winter of 2021. On Saturday’s evidence, they can look ahead with a great deal of confidence to the big day.

Eglish narrowly miss out after extra-time

THERE was disappointment for the Eglish camogie team as they fell to a heartbreaking defeat in Sunday’s All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final.

After a supremely competitive encounter, they fell short by a single point after extra time to Galway side Ahascragh-Caltra after extra-time on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-10.

Eglish weren’t helpd in their preparations by the fact that there’s no Ulster Intermediate Championship, so this was their first competitive encounter in a full two months.

However, they did themselves proud with a commendable display in Kinnegad against their battle-hardened opposition.

The game was nip and tuck throughout and with the scores level at 0-7 apiece at the end of full-time, extra-time was called for.

Ahascragh-Caltra got what looked like a game-defining goal in the first period of extra-time, but Eglish kept on coming and were eventually squeezed out by a single point on the day.