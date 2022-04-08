MNDA take over Omagh Parkrun in memory of Liam McDermott

MOTOR Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) is taking over tomorrow’s Omagh Parkrun in memory of Liam McDermott.

Liam, passed away in February 2019 and among those taking part in tomorrow’s run are nephews and brothers Shaun and Barry McDermott.

The run is one of a number of events that are being held over the summer to raise funds for MND Association and MND Northern Ireland. These include prize draws, bonus ball draws and marathon events.

The McDermott brothers have completed a number of events in recent years and last month took over the Colin Glen Parkrun, Belfast to raise funds and awareness of the charity,

“Previously we’ve just put up a JustGiving page and asked people to donate, but we felt we had to do something different this time,” said Barry.

“We’re doing different wee bonus ball draws and charity draws so people aren’t just handing you money. We knew that we needed to take a different approach to encourage people to give because we know there are other charities and other concerns out there.”

The McDermott family are also taking part in the Belfast Marathon on May 1.

Donations can be made by clicking on the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/944242.

Tomorrow’s Parkrun gets underway at 9.30am. Everyone invited.