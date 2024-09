A BRILLIANT run to the provincial final in 2021 followed by two seasons in senior ranks is providing Moortown with plenty of impetus as their 2024 Intermediate campagn reaches an important point when they play Aghyaran in this weekend’s Quarter Final.

The St Malachy’s gained plenty of experience when they reached the Ulster Final before losing out to Steelstown.

That boosted them ahead of their senior run, and it’s getting back to Division One which is their primary priority at the moment.

Advertisement

But they will have to be on top form to dispose of an Aghyaran team which is also brimming with talent.

Their last eight lash at Carrickmore on Sunday is certain to be an intriguing one, and offers the Loughshore team plenty of opportunities according to their captain, Brian McLernon.

“Aghyaran will probably go into this game as slight favourites and we’re expecting another tough match.

“They beat us in the league, but we’ve regrouped and done our homework and we’ll be ready for them,” he said.

“Losing out so narrowly on promotion in the league did give us a bit of a kick. But Gortin deserved it, we can’t complain with four defeats and we’re looking at the Championship to try and get up.

“We had a big win over Fintona a few weeks ago. They gave us a bit of lesson in the league and in fairness to the management we were well prepared for the Championship game against them. It was tough for us.”

That memorable run to the Ulster Final three years ago is still fresh for all around the St Malachy’s and they’re using it as motivation without looking any further ahead than this weekend’s Aghyaran clash.

Advertisement

“Every team wants to get a run in the championship and you train over the long months for the days in the championship. We’d be giving it everything that we have to see where we’ll go.”

Aghyaran Silent

Meanwhile, the St Davog’s declined to put anyone forward for interview following their first round victory over Cookstown, as the fall-out continues from their league clash against Stewartstown.

That match was abandoned after a player injury, but the refixture has not taken place.

Aghyaran, who were also not represented at the recent launch of the Intermediate Championship in Loughmacrory, turned down a request from the local press for a comment in the aftermath of their win over the Fr Rocks at Healy Park, though it’s understood their grievance is with Tyrone GAA rather than the media.