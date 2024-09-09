Moortown have too much in the tank for Fintona

Moortown 2-24 Fintona1-9

A MOORTOWN team that just missed out on promotion to Division One by the narrowest of margins bounced back in the most impressive style with this emphatic victory over a Fintona side that never really got going at sunny Pearse Park in Galbally on Saturday.

The St Malachy’s are among the favourites for the Paddy Cullen Cup on the evidence of this performance. They were strong in defence, forceful at midfield and their attacking prowess was emphasised by that magnificent 2-24 total.

It was effectively all one-way traffic for the Loughshore side in this clash. They grabbed an early lead and never relented in their dominance of the clash. Although Fintona worked hard and tried to find ways through, they were fighting an uphill struggle throughout.

Moortown started as they meant to go on with a flurry of scores. Conor Quinn got them going, and a brace courtesy of Liam Lawn and another from Tarlach Quinn put them 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Fintona needed to find their range and Cathal Starrs and Oran Hughes led the way for them. It was 0-5 to 0-2 at the end of that first quarter, but Moortown forged ahead in style subsequently.

Conor and Paul Quinn and Blaine Ryan made the score 0-8 to 0-2 approaching the interval break, and they received the perfect boost right at the end of that first half. A goal from Matthew Conlon left them 1-9 to 0-4 ahead and provided the perfect platform for them in the second period.

There was some hope for Fintona on the resumption. With the lead seven points, there was always the chance that they might be able to stage a comeback.

However, Moortown’s continued attacking supremacy ensured that this was never really on the cards.

Almost every attack brought a score for the St Malachy’s. Tarlach Quinn raced through to take a well-taken point, then Paul Quinn added another before Liam Lawn raced through to score. Tarlach Quinn fired over to score unchallenged after just nine minutes of that second half to leave them 1-12 to 0-5 ahead.

To be fair, Fintona received a timely boost when Jarod Brogan raced through from the defence to fire home a great goal. That gave them a brief respite and some hope but it was to prove forlorn as Moortown quickly resumed normal service.

Three points in quick succession cancelled out the Pearses goal. First, Sean Kelly cut through to score, then Blaine Ryan added another and they were back nine points ahead when Shea Lawn fired over soon after.

Conor Quinn, Christopher McGuigan and Blaine Ryan continued to excel for Moortown as they maintained their momentum. Cathal Starrs did fire over to boost Fintona’a hopes. Peter McGlynn and Conor McGoldrick worked hard at midfield, but they just couldn’t find a way through.

A good point from Peter McGlynn highlighted their potential, but they couldn’t get enough consistency to really cause problems for Moortown.

Instead, the St Malachy’s raced to the finish line with a flourish of scores. Rian Smith, Matthew Conlon and Paul Quinn all fired over. Approaching the end of normal time, Paul Quinn, Sean Kelly, Ryan Kelly and Thomas Hurl increased their tally to 24 points, and heralded the icing on the cake for them right at the

finish.

With the very last kick of the game, Ryan Kelly raced through to score the goal and put the 2021 Intermediate champions confidently into the quarterfinals.