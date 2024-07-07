Moortown minor girls make history

Omagh 1-6 Moortown 1-9

BUILT on heart, dogged determination and inspirational goalkeeping Moortown were crowned Tyrone Grade One Minor champions for the first time with three points to spare over Omagh at Donaghmore in the Final last week.

It wasn’t the St Enda’s night. There were moments of genuine quality from them including impressive performances from Sally McMenamin, Emma McCrossan, Tori McMullan and Emer Cunningham but their finishing let them down.

Advertisement

Seventeen wides, allied with a handful of efforts dropped short, as well as striking the woodwork on a few occasions, were key factors in their loss.

In addition Catrin Lavery had the game of her life in the St Malachy’s goal making six top class saves to keep her side in control as Omagh threw everything at them.

The new champions showed real grit and character to get over the line. Emma Murphy was key at midfield, ably supported by full back Emily Conlon, Rachael Tallon and Caitlin Crozier.

The St Malachy’s enjoyed the best possible start when Donica Ryan crashed home a goal from Crozier’s pass within thirty seconds of the throw-in. Omagh replied when Cunningham tapped over a point and they seen plenty of early ball without much success on the scoreboard.

Emma Murphy fired over from the right for Moortown though generally scores were at a premium. Lavery in nets reacted well to deny attempts from Leah Swift, Cunningham and Cara McCrory.

Moortown stretched their lead through Saoirse Quinn as Omagh’s wide count mounted at the other end, while other chances were dealt with by a confident St Malachy’s defence.

Quick fire scores from McCrory and Cunningham (two) closed the gap to a point. Lavery was on hand again before the break to double Moortown’s advantage.

Advertisement

On the restart Omagh carried the game to Moortown again. Lavery saved at the feet of McCrory before Cunningham levelled things on 38 minutes.

Murphy and Ryan quickly restored Moortown’s lead as yet again two St Enda’s efforts dropped into the grateful grasp of Lavery, while Cunningham rattled the underside of the crossbar from distance.

Moortown confidence was rising. Cara Quinn and Conlon excelled at the back to support their goalkeeper as Murphy’s inspired run from centre half back was rewarded with a point from Mia Crozier who curled over the score.

With ten minutes left Omagh crashed home a much needed goal. Cunningham collected from Eimear McGinn and her through ball found Aisling Kelly who finally beat Lavery. McCrory then fired over the equaliser a minute later.

However the Loughshore side showed real character in the final eight minutes. Under pressure Crozier broke the line and calmly slotted over a free before she won the ball and sent Murphy in to fire over from distance for a two point lead.

Closing ranks Conlon and Quinn pressed the Omagh attack and they held possession sensibly.

On the break Crozier was on target on the stroke of full time with Omagh’s last chance from a close range free flashed wide as Cunningham went for goal. It was Moortown’s night with history made for them.

The Scorers

Omagh

Emer Cunningham (0-4), Aishling Kelly (1-0), Cara McCrory (0-2)

Moortown

Emma Murphy (0-4), Donica Ryan (1-1), Caitlin Crozier (0-2), Mia Crozier and Saoirse Quinn (0-1 each)

The Teams

Omagh

Aine O’Reilly, Meabh Mc Glinchey, Una Mc Crory, Ciara Mc Ginn, Beth Gallogy, Tori Mc Mullan, Cliona O’Reilly, Sally Mc Menamin, Emma Mc Crossan, Eimear Mc Ginn, Clodagh Mc Canny, Cara McCrory, Leah Swift, Emer Cunningham, Aishling Kelly. Subs Ava Falconer for Swift (50mins).

Moortown

Catrin Lavery, Cara Quinn, Emily Conlon, Leah Kelly, Eimear Kelly, Saoirse Quinn, Caitlin Crozier, Emma Murphy, Brianna Vincent, Kyla Ryan, Rachel Tallon, Leah Tallon, Chiara Mc Quillan, Donica Ryan, Mia Crozier. Sub Ella Rocks for S Quinn (57mins)

Referee: Gerald Trainor (St Macartans)