AN impressive Championship pedigree during the past few years is just the inspiration that Moortown will be hoping to call upon as their race for another Intermediate title reaches a critical stage with this Saturday’s semi-final clash against Derrylaughan at Pomeroy.

It’s a Loughshore derby for the two clubs, who also have recent senior experience. But it’s the St Malachy’s who are aiming to make their mark by challenging once more for the Paddy Cullen Cup, just three years after their most recent success.

Back in 2021, they won the Tyrone title before embarking on a memorable Ulster run. While a provincial title eluded them at the final hurdle against Steelstown, Moortown still gained a lot from their progress and made it count when they were promoted to the domestic senior ranks.

Advertisement

Relegation last year proved to be a blow. But they were now back in 2024 and wins over Fintona and Aghyaran leave them in bouyant mood as they prepare to meet the Kevin Barry’s.

Midfielder, Sean Kelly, has been a key member of their team throughout the past couple of years. He’s looking forward to this latest challenge and the prospect perhaps of another final appearance.

“We missed out very narrowly on promotion via the league, so we’re massively anxious to make the most of this Championship opportunity. In the middle of the league we

probably weren’t looking like winning it and then to have it in our grasp and lose out was very difficult,” he said.

“Missing out like that has helped us to get on as a group and is providing the motivation for us now over the Championship games in the past couple of weeks. Now we’ve a big task coming up next again against Derrylaughan.

“We played them in the first game of the league and beat them. But both ourselves and them have definitely come on leaps and bounds since then. So, I’d say it will be a cracker of a semi-final. We’re two big teams who have been meeting up in senior over the past number of years.”

Moortown’s win over Aghyaran came after a real roller-coaster encounter, during which the St Malachy’s went well ahead on a number of occasions, before being pegged back.

Ultimately, though, they held on and are now looking forward to putting into the practice the improvements that they’ll have identified during that last eight clash.

Advertisement

“We’re just delighted to have reached this stage of the competition. I suppose we nearly had to beat Aghyaran a couple of times in the quarter final because they kept coming back at us and even in the last moments it was a bit anxious,” added Sean Kelly.

“Maybe we just got a bit too comfortable going so far ahead in the first half and then again in the second. Aghyaran had a few very good players and the high ball into the square is always a very dangerous one to deal with. But we got through which is the main thing.

“Ourselves and Derrylaughan want massively to get back into senior.

“The Intermediate Championship is really close, and there’s only a kick of a ball between any of the teams. That’s why it’s so great to be in this position now.”