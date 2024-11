MOORTOWN make the relatively short trip to Magherafelt on Sunday in the Ulster Minor Club Championship but for the St Malachy’s its another massive step forward in the progression of ladies football at the club.

Having already enjoyed a dramatic rise through the ranks in Tyrone adult football it’s time for the next generation to step up.

Winning the Tyrone Grade One Championship at the start of the summer against Omagh was a boost to the Loughshore side. The underdogs tag rested easy with them and early goals set them up for the Tyrone title in what was their first competitive victory over St Enda’s.

“It meant a lot to us as a group of girls and the club to win something so big,” confirmed captain Emma Murphy who also hailed the contribution of one of the side’s younger stars in the County Final.

“ Keeper Catrin Lavery was brilliant, her saves, her kickouts everything was great from her. For being so young nothing fazed her and even when they scored a goal she kept her head up.”

So many of the Moortown minor squad have taken the step up to senior football under the guidance of Fergal Quinn.

Emma Murphy, Donica Ryan and Mia Crozier are regulars in the senior set-up, along with their exceptional full back Emily Conlan and Rachel Tallon.

As for Magherafelt on Sunday Emma and her teammates are looking forward to meeting their near neighbours from the Oaf Leaf County. Moortown have played in the Ulster Club Championship at adult level before, but this will be a first for the club Minors. Murphy admits this is a step up.

“ We have played in Ulster but this is a different level and it’s up to us older ones who have that bit of experience to push us on in this team. We are looking forward to it. It’s bonus territory yes but we still want to win it.”

The Derry champions are also involved in the Ulster series for the first time. It’s proving to be a big year for the Magherafelt club as the ladies adult squad also won their County title. Like Moortown they too have a big crossover of experience which makes Sunday’s tie an interesting one.

Niamh O’Donnell picked up the player of the match tag in the Derry Minor Final, keeping her cool to score a match winning penalty at the death. The Moortown management will be well aware of the Rossas threat and the ability they have in their squad. Throw in time is 2pm at O’Donavan Rossa Park.