More title success for ‘Natural’ star Rafferty

COALISLAND thrower Nathan Rafferty enjoyed more Development Tour success when he won event 11 with a scintillating 5-4 final victory over Dutchman, Gian van Veen.

The 22-year old is making quite a habit of excellent displays on the youth circuit – and this was once again another Herculean display of dartistry.

‘The Natural’ certainly is just that and he showed it from the off, claiming his third title of the year on day one of the weekend’s packed schedule.

In what was a quite breath-taking display of sensational displays and victories, he danced past opponent after opponent all the way to the winning line.

A 101.90 average isn’t a bad way to kick your weekend off. That is precisely what Rafferty did as poor Pim Van Bijnen didn’t quite know what had hit him in the round of 256.

That was quickly followed up with 4-0 wins over Todd Pearce and Fransy Kalis before claiming the huge scalp of Bradley Brooks in the last 32 courtesy of a 4-2 triumph.

With a quite magnificent 95.43 average and a 4-0 whitewash over German Marvin Koch saw Rafferty cruise into the quarter-finals and a match-up with friendly advisory, Lewy Williams.

Due to the pair often going deep, they have met quite often. Always a tense close encounter, it was the Tyrone man who took the honours in an exhilarating 5-3 game with both men averaging in the 90s.

It didn’t get any easier in the semi-final either as he faced off against Keane Barry. The County Meath man would eventually go on to pick up two titles over the weekend but not on this occasion.

As expected, both players performed superbly and in what was arguably the match of the tournament, Rafferty edged it 5-3.

Then, saving his best for the final, Nathan won a thrilling last leg decider with a superb 114 checkout to collect his seventh development tour title. Just a measly 96.17 average in that one to see of van Veer.

A run to the semi-final on day two was Rafferty’s other notable display. A colossal 103.12 average and 5-2 victory over Josh Rock can not be ignored before Keane Barry exacted some revenge and ended that particular journey.