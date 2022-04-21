Morgan calls for more ‘ruthless’ streak from champions

TYRONE must heed the example of the Dubs when at their ruthless and all-conquering prime if they are make inroads deep into the Championship this season, star keeper Niall Morgan has cautioned.

The defending champions registered a fairly emphatic 2-17 to 2-10 victory over Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship last weekend to set up a meeting with Derry in the next round on Sunday week.

After a stuttering first half in Brewster Park, the Red Hands effectively put the tie to bed when they reeled off 1-8 without reply during a blistering third quarter, before the concession of two late goals put a better gloss on the final scoreline from the hosts perspective.

However the fact that the visitors switched off in those closing stages, despite the fact that victory was already secured, irked Niall Morgan who pointed to the main virtues of the Dubs at their pomp in remaining ruthless and focused right up till the final whistle.

“ It’s disappointing to concede at any stage. I suppose that is where we definitely have to get better. For want of a better word the professional side of things need to be improved.

“ Whenever Dublin were on top they kept that up for the full game and didn’t allow the opposition a sniff.

“ They were ruthless and that’s what we have to be in terms of finishing games out and not letting teams back into it and put a better gloss on the scoreline.

“ In fairness it’s best to take them on board now. If Fermanagh had stopped playing with 15 minutes to go we wouldn’t have any learning to take from the second half in particular.”

Last Saturday’s engagement with the unfancied Erne men was always going to prove a ‘no win scenario’ for the reigning All-Ireland champions, and while Tyrone did endure a few rocky spells, especially in the first half, overall they could be well satisfied with their night’s work.

Edendork ace Morgan was relieved to have set out on hopefully another protracted Championship journey on a winning note.

“ You don’t like being the first team out playing but whenever you get the win you don’t mind. We have got a game under our belts. We are moving forward. We had a strong finish to the league as well. But it’s good to get the Championship season going. That is what everybody looks forward to and hopefully we can have an enjoyable few weeks to look forward to.”

Though Tyrone were raging hot-favourites to prevail against Fermanagh, given the contrasting pedigrees of the two counties, Morgan was full of praise for the positive manner in which the home side took the battle to their illustrious foes.

“ To be fair Fermanagh could have came out and sat fifteen men behind the ball and accepted a defeat. But they were positive and came at us. Maybe that in itself caught us off guard a wee bit because we weren’t sure how they were going to play. They definitely put it up to us in the first half.

“ At the start of the second half they came out of their system a wee bit which gave us a bit of space to exploit. We obviously didn’t perform the way we would have liked but we got the result at the end of the day and that was all that mattered.”

Morgan and his defensive colleagues had to repel several dangerous moments around the edge of his square over the course of the contest, and the All-Star custodian admitted that Tyrone’s forthcoming opponents could take solace from that.

“ The way the game was played was ideal for us. We learned from the game whereas if we had went out and Fermanagh had sat back and laid down, nobody would have learned anything.

“ Fermanagh will have seen how they got joy against us and Derry will take encouragement from that too. It’s up to us to take it on board, those mistakes, and be ready for the next day.”

Meanwhile Morgan, a National Executive committee member of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), was more optimistic that an agreement could shortly be reached with the GAA over the issue of expenses.

Croke Park has been insisting that expenses for only four training sessions per week for a maximum of 32 panellists, will be subsidised, adding that any extra sessions or extra players will have to be financed locally in agreement with County Board.

Morgan and his colleagues on the GPA have strong resisted the decision to ‘cap’ funding for panels at 32 players, and in protest have been declining media duties on match days of late.

He explained why he was so passionate about the issue.

“ It’s not just the mileage. The biggest issue is the 32 man panel problem. At least with the mileage question everybody is being treated the same. As I said (open letter) last week we are lucky in Tyrone because in other counties they are calling them Development Squads and not paying them at all. These lads are being told to come to training but aren’t getting any expenses at all.

“ There was a meeting last Thursday and it was all but agreed that things would be rectified this week and things would go back to the way they were before.

“ But as of yet there is no white smoke. Until that happens then in terms of the media it will be the same practice after games which is unfortunate. I hate doing it to the local media especially who do a lot of work for the clubs.”

The Tyrone keeper said he welcomed the more flexible approach now being adopted by the GAA top brass which should help to facilitate a resolution.

“ At least now the conversation is happening whereas beforehand that wasn’t the case.”