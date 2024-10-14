Moy see off Greencastle at the second attempt

Moy 2-8 Greencastle 0-8

GREENCASTLE’S hopes of an Intermediate Championship Final slot were dashed at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Friday night when two second half goals from Matthew Laverty and Patrick McGeary ushered Moy’s passage through to the decider for the second year running.

As the final scoreline indicates those strikes made all the difference in another closely fought encounter which served up more entertainment than the low scoring initial meeting six days earlier.

With Sean Conneely, Sean Warnock and team captain Miceal McCann to the fore, the St Patrick’s had built up a three point cushion coming up to the break, Moy clearly missing the influence of Sean Cavanagh who could only be named among the substitutes.

The former Tyrone star was introduced off the bench for the second period, and he together with brother Colm, Michael Conroy and the excellent Ryan Coleman helped to shift the momentum very firmly in favour of the Tir na Nogs.

Coleman slotted over the opener on just eighteen seconds, but it was the tenacity and drive of the ‘Castle boys which really stood out in the first quarter. Cahir McCullagh knocked over an equalising free, and then Conor Carson came around on the loop to lend support to Sean Fox and drill between the sticks.

Moy made few inroads as an attacking force though Greencastle keeper Dara McDermott did well to divert Declan Conroy’s low shot behind with his legs for a ’45’, after the captain was released up the centre by Michael Conroy.

A superb free hoisted over from the right sideline by Michael Conroy levelled matters up but a quality conversion by McCullagh edged Greencastle ahead again, and their hopes looked even more optimistic when in the 20th minute Moy wing back Diarmuid McKeown was black carded.

St Patrick’s sought to make the most of the numerical advantage as Sean Warnock split the posts with a stylish attempt, and the hard-working Daniel Tuohey cut into space to convert.

At the other end it took a smart intercept by McDermott to prevent Jamie Coleman teeing up Patrick Lavery for a near certain Moy goal, but injury time scores from Michael Conroy (free) and Ryan Coleman, with a booming strike, left Greencastle just one in front- 0-5 to 0-4- at the turnaround.

Just three minutes after the resumption Moy leapfrogged ahead as a rapier exchanges of passes between Sean Cavanagh and Ryan Coleman set midfielder Matthew Laverty in the clear to drill low into the net.

Sean Conneely responded with a lovely score for Greencastle but as was the case last week, they started to struggle for accuracy in the attacking sector, with Moy content to soak up pressure and then break on the counter-attack.

Patrick McGeary increased Moy’s lead, though not before their keeper Philip Mallon denied Ryan Gumley in a one-on-one after Tiarnan Teague attempt for a point cannoned back down off the upright.

Sean Cavanagh banged over a quality point to hand his side further breathing space and with just under ten minutes to go McGeary tucked away their second goal, after Michael Conroy and Ryan Coleman led a blistering raid up the pitch.

Despite last scores from Conor Carson and Barry McGarvey there was no way back for Greencastle, Adam Donaghy and Patrick McGeary raising late white flags for the victors.

The Scorers

Moy

Patrick McGeary (1-2), Matthew Laverty (1-0), Ryan Coleman (0-2), Michael Conroy (0-2,2f), Adam Donaghy, Sean Cavanagh (0-1 each).

Greencastle

Conor Carson (0-2), Cahir McCullagh (0-21,f), Sean Warnock, Daniel Tuohey, Sean Conneely, Barry McGarvey (0-1 each).