Moy’s late surge pips Urney in Under-16 Gr 3 C’ship Final

Moy 1-11 Urney 3-3

MOY lifted the Grade 3 Under-6 Championship title at O’Neills Healy Park on Sunday afternoon when they staged a late surge to pip a gallant Urney side in an entertaining decider.

At the end of the opening quarter Urney looked to be well in control when two goals had helped them establish a five point lead only for Moy to respond to lead by the minimum margin at halftime.

Both sides gave it their all in the second half as well and when Urney got their third goal of the afternoon in the 53rd minute they held a two point lead. Moy looked to be in trouble but they didn’t panic and a tri of points from the impressive Harry Harvey saw the lead change hands again before an injury time Eoghan McGlone free sealed it for Moy.

Moy began the game brightly and created a goal chance as early as the 3rd minute but Eoghan McGlone shot wide off the target after being put through by a great ball from Harvey.

A good run from Caolann Corr saw him fist the opening point in the next attack but in the sixth minute Urney were level after Jack Langan cut in from the wing to split the posts.

Fionn O’Neill then put Moy bac in front but the first goal of the game then arrived in the 10th minute when a mistake at the back from Moy allowed Urney midfielder John Porter to find the net from close range.

Both sides missed chances before Urney swooped for their second major in the 16th minute. This time it was a brilliant goal as Porter played the ball to Conor Redstone whose superb pass picked out Langan who went past a couple of challenges before firing home.

Moy looked to be in trouble but they stuck to the task at hand with defender Charlie Conroy to the fore. Harvey landed a superb brace from distance and in the 25th minute it was all square when Corr raced through to fire past keeper Leslie Millar. The momentum was now with Moy and Corr and Connor Kerr combined for Harvey to point to leave them 1-5 to 2-1 in front at the break.

Within sixty seconds of the restart the winners moved two clear thanks to McGlone but Urney quickly responded via a Langan free. Urney midfielder Porter then sent over the equaliser before there were no further scores in the next fifteen minutes as both sides missed chances. In the 52nd minute Harvey converted a 42m free from in front of the posts for the lead but Urney hit back with a goal sixty seconds later.

Wing half back Roman Kirk played the ball long to Conor Redstone who wasn’t favourite to win it but he showed great strength to do just that before clinically firing past keeper Connor Garry. That put Urney two in front but they failed to score again.

With three minutes to go a sharp turn from Harvey saw him fire over and in the next attack Moy almost grabbed a goal but McGlone hit the base of the post from a narrow angle. In the 59th minute Harvey levelled matters and straight from the next kickout he put Moy in front.

There was three minutes of injury time played and right at the end of that McGlone brought the scoring to a close from a free as Moy took the title.

Teams & Scorers

Moy

Connor Garry, Charlie Conroy, Lee Antoniak, Alex McCann, Fionn Lavery, Connor Kerr, Fionn O’Neill (0-1), Daniel Kane, Caolann Corr (1-1), Harry Harvey (0-7, 1F), Cormac Brown, Tom McKearney, Eoghan McGlone (0-2, 1F). Subs: None used

Uney

Leslie Millar, Josh Neeson, Noah Connolly, Conor McClintock, Roman Kirk, John Henderson, Shaquille Oke, Jude Burns, John Porter (1-1), Eoghan Devlin, Jamie Finlay, Jack Langan (1-2, 1F), Conor Redstone (1-0). Subs: Cathair Lindsay for Finlay, Harry Sweeney for Devlin