Muldoon appointed new Operations Officer

ARDBOE native Niall Muldoon has been appointed as Tyrone GAA’s first ever full-time Operations Officer, a particularly significant role which he will assume at the end of the month.

Muldoon, who has been recognised for his sterling work coordinating Ulster Schools fixtures in recent years, will be responsible for steering the overall vision and strategy of Tyrone GAA during his tenure of employment.

The Ardboe man also has extensive experience working in Ulster GAA in an administrative capacity and officially starts his new role with Tyrone GAA on Monday, January 30.

The post was publicly advertised last November, coinciding with the news that long-standing Tyrone GAA Secretary Dominic McCaughey had decided to retire after 35 years in the role.

As well as being at the crux of the county’s strategic development, Muldoon will also be involved with a wide arrange of day-to-day activities across marketing, finance and communications.

It also emerged over the weekend that Trillick man Raymond Monteith has been appointed as the new chairman of the Tyrone Competitions Control Committee (the CCC), succeeding new chairperson Martin Sludden.

His primary remit will be arranging fixtures and clubs across the county will be interested in finding out when the All County Leagues will commence for the year, and whether Tyrone GAA will stick with Friday night matches for the majority of league rounds, something that was introduced under Martin Sludden.

Monteith has a long affiliation with Trillick and Tyrone and was commended for his work in the CCC by Sludden in his annual report to the Tyrone GAA convention, which was held in December.