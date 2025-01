EOIN Mullan enjoyed success at the Lough 5 on New Year’s Eve when he sealed victory around his home course.

The Omagh Harrier finished the five mile course in 25.15 minutes to cap a sensational year in finishing seven seconds ahead of Finn Valley AC’s John Joe Doherty.

Raheny Shamrocks AC’s Kieran Kelly rounded out the podium in 25.28 minutes.

Just behind the top three was first placed under-19 athlete, Tom Fleming of Loughview AC, who finished fourth in 26 minutes, while Carmen Runners’ Luke Donnelly was fifth.

James Monaghan crossed the line in sixth in 27.29 minutes, eight seconds in front of Omagh’s Tristan Kelly, who was representing Finn Valley AC.

The top 10 was completed by Strabane Triathlon Club’s Laurence O’Neill, Tir Chonaill AC’s Shaun Kerrs and Mid Ulster AC’s Justin Bloomer in eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

In the ladies race, Tir Chonaill AC’s Ciara Cunningham took the win in 30.36 minutes from Omagh Harriers’ in-form Cora Scullion who broke the tape in 31.06 minutes, while Galbally Runners’ Aimee Mullin took third a further 14 seconds adrift.

l Full results available via www.lough5.com.