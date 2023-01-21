Murphy says disappointment of Galbally loss will linger

ONLY time will tell whether Galbally will ever get the chance to finally complete the task of winning an All-Ireland Intermediate title following their devastating loss to Rathmore of Kerry in last weekend’s Croke Park decider.

All in the club will hope that the coming years see them make their mark at senior level witin Tyrone. If that happens, then they’ll not be too concerned about perhaps missing out on making amends for their defeat.

The indications are that they are well capable of building on a memorable run to the national decider, even though the final result wasn’t what they’d hoped for. Despite this, there’s now a real determination among the Pearses to build on their Croke Park experience when the Tyrone All-County League begins later in the spring.

“We have had a great journey and this group of players will never forget what we’ve come through,” said their attacker, Sean Murphy. He reflected on a result which didn’t go their way and a journey which has left lasting memories.

“It’s always nice to get a pat on the back from supporters saying that at least we got this far. But there’s been a quie dressing-room. We came here to get the trophy and not to look around the place. I’m sure as the weeks and years go on and careers finish we’ll look back and say that we gave this a good rattle and did stand up and fight in the games that got us here.

“I’m sure the final result will hurt us for a long time to come.But there’s no point dwelling on it because the new season is just around the corner. We want to draw a line under this. Tyrone senior football is another step up.”

The disappointment of how the game eventually panned out was clear for all in Galbally, and it was a point emphasised by Murphy.

“It’s disappointing obviously. I thought the first half being two behind and then getting back to two each and think we had gone 0-3 to 0-2 ahead and had opportunities to go ahead.”

“But their goalkeeper pulled off a very good save and we didn’t take our goal chances and one dropped to them and they got the goal. That meant they could keep us at arm’s length and with the occasion that it was it was very hard to get it back.

“They were in the ascendency at half-time. We weren’t happy with our first half performance. Then they got an injury and when play start again there were 15 minutes of the second half gone. We picked it up a bit, but Croke Park is a big enough space as it is and to be chasing the ball makes things very tough.

“You don’t be long running out of steam. In the past games, we’ve been coming strong and in this one that’s what Rathmore did to us. It’s very hard to get back on track becaus they had the ball and we didn’t.

“Seven minutes were added on at the finish, but I thought that was quite slim what with substitutions. But we probably should have had a better showing in the first half and at the start of the second half.”