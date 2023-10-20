Naomh Eoghan miss out to Moy Minors

Moy 3-17 Naomh Eoghan 2-11



MOY collected the Grade Three Minor Championship title at Healy Park when they emerged worthy winners over Naomh Eoghan in a final that was a credit to both sides.

Quality, attacking football was the order of the day from first whistle to last with the winners getting out of the blocks quickly to lead all the way hitting an impressive tally of 3-17 with all bar one point coming from play. The opening four minutes produced as many scores for the winners as they established a lead that they were never to lose.

The outstanding Cathaoir Hughes opened the scoring inside sixty seconds and he added another point after Ryan McCance had converted a free before impressive midfielder Matas Rumsevicius found the net in the fourth minute.

A good run from the impressive Conor Langan ended with Naomh Eoghan’s first score of the afternoon before defender Joe Quinn narrowed the gap further. Diarmuid Quinn and Darragh Devine then exchanged points before Moy grabbed their second major in the 14th minute when a great run from Charlie Denvir saw him square the ball for Rumsevicius to palm to the net despite the best efforts of keeper Conal McNamee.

Naomh Eoghan were in trouble but within sixty seconds they had responded in style with a well taken goal from defender Dabhag McNamee. Hughes and Rumsevicius tagged on points for Moy and in the 25th minute they got goal number three via man of the match Hughes.

Patrick McGeary and Eoghan McGlone added points but in first half injury time Naomh Eoghan were thrown a lifeline with a brilliant finish to the roof of the net from Bobby Gillespie to leave it 3-8 to 2-5 at the break.

As was the case at the start of the game it was Moy who were on top in the opening stages of the second period with Hughes, Rumsevicius, Quinn and Ryan McAlary all adding points before a free from Langan got Naomh Eoghan up and running. McGlone and McAlary kept the scoreboard ticking over for Moy with Langan and Josh Gallagher responding for Naomh Eoghan.

McGeary and Hughes added to Moy’s mounting tally and while Naomh Eoghan had the final say through scores from frees from Langan and Gallagher it was Moy’s day. Right at the end a great run from Hughes saw him bear down on goal again but this time Naomh Eoghan keeper McNamee was equal to it as he saved the shot.

Moy scorers: Cathaoir Hughes 1-6, Matas Rumsevicius 2-2, Diarmuid Quinn 0-2, Eoghan McGlone 0-2, Ryan McAlary 0-2, Patrick McGeary 0-2, Ryan McCance 0-1 (F)

Naomh Eoghan scorers: Conor Langan 0-6 (5F), Dabhag McNamee 1-1, Bobby Gillespie 1-0, Josh Gallagher 0-2 (2F), Joe Quinn 0-1, Darragh Devine 0-1

Referee: Mickey McCarron, Fintona