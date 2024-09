IN 1974 Mountjoy Football Club played their first ever Fermanagh and Western League game in a farmer’s field close to the Ulster American Folk Park.

It marked the start of an epic journey, described in detail, in a nostalgia-packed publication, painstakingly researched by former player Ralph Freeman. He describes, not only the key events of all fifty seasons but also, through photos and people’s personal accounts, reveals how the club became established.

The conversations behind the big decisions are disclosed as the author takes us on an epic journey, reliving the special moments and rekindling fading memories.

With football at its core, goals, matches and related events are described in detail and dozens of photos add to the experience. Hundreds of players, officials and supporters get their names etched into the history books, while readers are reminded of facts and stories long forgotten or never known.

This is not just the story of Mountjoy Utd FC, but their rivals, Ardstraw, Beragh Swifts, the Dunbreens and Shelbourne, for as the author points out, it is impossible to tell Mountjoy’s history without telling the story of other teams at the same time.

This is not just a football chronicle but a social history of its characters on and off the field. A truly remarkable tale of what can be achieved by a few dedicated people when they band together to overcome that which seemed impossible and, from humble beginnings, create a legacy fifty years in the making.

The book will be available at the end of September.

Further information is currently available on the club’s Facebook page including the index of everyone mentioned in the book.

It is a limited edition and so as not to be disappointed the club urge people to reserve copies of the book and tickets for the 50th Anniversary Dinner dance to be held on Saturday, October 5 in the Silverbirch Hotel. This can be done by contacting Beverley Walker on 07779 153368.

‘My journey as a player began, and indeed ended, at a club like Mountjoy Utd and I am delighted to see them celebrating their 50th anniversary. This book is a fascinating record of the people and personalities involved on and off the field. It’s a detailed account of the club’s history, littered with revealing facts and humorous tales!’

Ivan Sproule. (Former Hibs and Northern Ireland player)