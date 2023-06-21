New manager appointed at Castlederg United

DYLAN Russell has been appointed the new player-manager of Castlederg United.

Russell takes over the reins from Jake Leitch, who in just two seasons guided United from Division Three to the top flight of the Fermanagh and Western League.

As a player Russell has played a massive part in the Castlederg side’s success of recent seasons and the club is hoping that he is just as successful in his new role as player-boss.

Advertisement

On Tuesday evening the club confirmed Russell’s appointment on their Facebook account. The statement read, “He is excited to get started and has fresh ideas and some fresh faces for the beginning of the season. If he manages anything like he plays then we are in for an interesting season.”

The club also thanked Leitch for his valued contribution as first team manager for the past two seasons.

FULL STORY IN TOMORROW’S ULSTER HERALD