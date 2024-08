FINTONA man Johnny Garrity insists there will be no split loyalties on Sunday as he plots the downfall of his native county in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final at Croke Park.



The former Tyrone Minor Ladies boss has done a tremendous job since taking over the reins of the senior team in Leitrim two seasons ago and will clearly have the inside track on the opposition in this weekend’s All-Ireland Final.

He stressed that he won’t get distracted on the day by the fact his side are facing the Red Hands, while another former team he managed (Fermanagh) are also in action in the Junior Final.

“My focus is solely on Leitrim, not Tyrone and not Fermanagh. We have worked so hard to earn this chance and we are determined to make the most of our visit to Croke Park,” smiled the manager.

“I know a lot of the Tyrone players and have nothing but the upmost of respect for them and their management team. Under any other circumstances I’d be willing them on to success.”

Indeed under others circumstance Garrity could have been in the Tyrone changing room this weekend. When the previous senior management stepped away in 2022 he was in charge of the Red Hand Minors.

Alongside Fermanagh native Dermott Feely they have reignited Leitrim and while their league campaign ended in disappointment, a win over Roscommon in the Connacht Championship final signalled their intentions.

Grarity continued: “ We are delighted with how our Championship campaign has gone. The league run ended with a heartbreaking loss, but we made the choice that wasn’t going to define our season. “ The work put in since that day has been massive, and that effort has certainly paid off. To reach the All-Ireland final may look like a complete shock from the outside looking in, but we have full faith in the ability of our players and knew we could get here.”

Leitrim appear a very tight-knit unit and have show with shock victories over Roscommon and Tyrone that they have the quality to augment their obvious character and work-rate.

Aibhe Clancey and Muireann Devaney lead the attack while at midfield Michelle Guckian and Niamh Tighe are an experienced pair. The Leitrim defence have worked hard with Charlene Tyrell and Kasey Bruen part of a very strong spine.

Garrity has been impressed so far with his troops but feels there could be more to come.

“ We have progressed throughout the year, and from last season. It’s exciting because I see lots of room for further development and this group of players share our ambitions. The future looks bright.”

Beating Tyrone in the group stages came as no surprise to the Fintona man.

“ That win gave the players plenty of belief and confidence for the games that followed, but it will have absolutely no bearing on the final. We know the biggest challenge is in front of us and we will be major underdogs. But that’s nothing new for us and we are comfortable in that role.”